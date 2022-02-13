If you thought that the return of the French manicure was a sure sign that ‘90s nostalgia had broken through to beauty, here’s a sentence that will prove it’s a full-blown comeback: Brown nails are officially trending during the F/W ‘22 shows during NYFW. Everything from ruddy browns to milky beiges were swept across models’ nails this season.

The beauty of this trend is that it’s one that works for pretty much anyone. There were a wide range of brown hues that broke through this season, proving that it’s a true neutral that can fit a myriad of skin tones. The secret to finding your perfect beige or brown? “You have to pay attention to your undertones, just like you would with reds or oranges,” nail artist Deborah Lippmann told TZR backstage at Jason Wu. “If you’ve got a more yellow undertone, you should find a color that has that similar tone. If your skin is more pink, then a reddish brown would work better for you.” She opted for her shade “Naked” as the hue for Wu, swiping just one coat over each nail bed.

The color was more chocolate brown for Brandon Maxwell, where lead nail artist Jin Soon Choi used a yet-to-be-named color from her upcoming fall collection. (Mark your calendars for August 2022.) Each model got two coats of brown, and the right thumbs were pained with the initials “LL”, an ode to Maxwell’s Meemaw.

Courtesy of JinSoon.

If you’re not quite ready to go fully onto the brown train, you’ll love the color at Proenza Schouler. Choi struck again with a deep, dark hue, but this time it was her shade Audacity — a more ruddy brown that looked almost burgundy — on certain models’ fingers, which was meant to evoke “effortless, bold, and sporty,” she told TZR backstage. She applied two coats to a handful of models’ hands for a moody hue that will have you wishing Felicity was still on the air.

Courtesy of JinSoon.

Somewhere between beige and brown was the color du jour at Ulla Johnson, where models sported a light brown hue that looked like a coffee with lots of cream in it. “The beauty looks for Ulla Johnson’s shows are always so fresh and sleek,” said Nadine Abramcyk, co-founder of show sponsor Tenoverten. “We chose one of our signature polish shades for manicures. Canal is a timeless, milky nude with a beige finish that gives nails a chic yet understated look.” The nails were kept short and rounded — the perfect pairing for any of the browns you may try.

Ready to give the ‘90s a shot? Shop these gorgeous brown nail hues below.

