The category of protective styles has evolved tremendously over the years. Between innovative braiding methods and creative variations, there’s always a new look on the horizon. But certain hairstyles completely captivate the scene, becoming the look of the season. The summer of 2023, for example, belonged to boho braids. As a modern update to the early 2000s style, it consists of loose curls weaved into each braid for a truly ethereal appearance. Though the style is still going strong, the latest version, boho twists, is quickly becoming beloved.

It’s not hard to see where this blended look comes from. With the popularity of floaty boho braids and the virality of mini twists, the mashup seemed inevitable. But according to Vanese Williams, a hairstylist, and braider in LA, this hairstyle comes with several benefits. She explains that twists apply less pressure to the root of the hair and decrease the style’s tension. They’re also easy to maintain and can last just as long as traditional braids with the right upkeep and maintenance. A hybrid between the two hairstyles, boho twists offer the best of both worlds, which makes it hard to ignore. So if you’ve been searching for a new protective option, consider this your calling to change things up.

Below, TZR spoke with two stylists for insight on the best ways to wear boho twists and tips to keep them looking salon-fresh.

Large Long Boho Twists

Long twists are giving braids a run for their money. Not only are they lightweight, but they’re extremely flexible in terms of styling. In this look, the majority of the natural hair is twisted. However, Williams tells TZR it’s best to start with a knotless braid at the root. She explains this will ensure that each twist is secure and will last the duration of your style. The trick is to continuously twist the strands as you’re working your way to the end. By nature, two-strand twists are looser than braids, but with this method, Williams notes that you can tighten the individual twists without adding extra tension.

There are hair type options that can be used to create the curls. “Synthetic hair is always going to be cheaper, but it doesn’t give the same look as human hair,” says Williams. She recommends opting for human hair extensions for the tendrils instead. “With quality curls, your style can last up to six weeks, and you won’t have to worry about tangling,” she adds.

Jumbo Ombré Boho Twists

Passion twists are a popular protective hairstyle that has a carefree feel. Unlike traditional twists, this version typically uses a yarn type of braiding hair to create a voluminous and lived-in appearance. The boho curls add another layer to the style and give it a fresh update. With passion twists, you can opt for various types of extensions to create your tendrils. Though they may not last as long, synthetic curls can provide a looser wave that’s more fitting with the final look.

Face-Framing Tendrils

One way to remix your style is to add face-framing layers. With boho twists, you can use the tendrils to create a light and airy look. To get the best results, you should opt for human hair extensions with a loose body wave texture. The idea is to layer the curls around the face and throughout the hair to give it dimension.

With larger sections of loose hair, maintenance is essential to keep your style from turning into a hot-tangled mess. “You’ll need to invest in the right tools to keep it fresh,” says Jess Rutana, braider and owner of braid boutique Zuri Hair Studio in London. She recommends creating a custom mixture of your favorite leave-in conditioner and water in a spray bottle and spritzing the hair as needed.

Shoulder-Grazing Style

Shoulder-grazing protective styles are just as appealing as waist-skimming ones. Like a bob, they have a timeless elegance and offer versatile styling. Take a cue from this look, which features a medium length and caramel boho curls. Left down, it has the effortless charm of a lob and can be parted in the middle or flipped to side. But it also works just as well for a quick up-do hairstyle or messy bun.

Natural Boho Twist Bob

Mini twists exploded on TikTok and are still coveted as the protective style that requires no extensions. In that vein, it’s also an ideal look to DIY when you have some time. If you’re considering giving them a try, this boho style bob is a good place to start. Using this quick tutorial, you can easily recreate hairstyle, simply leaving a few of your natural curls loose.

Since you won’t be using extensions, you’ll need to take extra care to shield your twists from frizz. Products will go a long way but, according to Rutana, there’s one item that will make or break the longevity of your style — a silk bonnet. “Sleeping with a scarf or protective covering is the number one way to ensure your hairstyle lasts longer and stays neat,” she says.

Fulani Hybrid Twists

The beauty of braids is that they allow for endless creativity. Remixing traditional styles with new spins is what keeps the natural hair community teeming with options. In this look, Fulani braids are blended with long twists to create a unique result. Though this mashup is a showstopper on its own, the addition of boho curls gives it a light and airy feel.