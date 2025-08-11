Tracee Ellis Ross truly knows how to serve a hair look. Whether she’s rocking a sculptural ponytail, embracing natural curls, donning a sleek bun, or sporting box braids, the Pattern Beauty founder consistently shows she isn’t afraid to switch things up. This openness to experiment means Ross is always delivering beauty inspiration. A perfect example is her most recent hairstyle. On Aug. 10, Ross shared a series of photos which showed her hair styled in neat cornrows, with the ends gathered into a low bun. The look, created by celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha, is sleek and minimalist but still manages to make a strong statement. When it comes to protective hairstyles, cornrows are top-tier. It’s no wonder Ross chose this style for an appearance at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, where she was promoting her show Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross. Aside from looking effortlessly put-together, the braided style is easy to execute and pretty low-maintenance, making it ideal for summer months.

The simplicity of the cornrows gave makeup artist Angie Parker the perfect canvas for a vibrant red lip. Ross’s glam also included a touch of lavender eyeshadow, a hint of blush, and defined brows, keeping the focus on her lips.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Whether she’s on screen or just living her best life, Ross’s beauty looks are always fun, fresh, and full of personality. It’s easy to see why she has a spot on everyone’s mood board.