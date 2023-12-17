Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite full-Coverage foundations of the moment.

The key to any great makeup look is a flawless base. Still, it doesn’t make shopping for a new foundation easy. While lightweight products and skin tints are great for every day, it’s good to have heavier options for special occasions. Now, you may think this means a thicker consistency and cakey look. However, the best full-coverage foundations are designed to conceal imperfections, offer skin care benefits, and deliver an airbrushed finish. In short, they’re everything you need to create a smooth canvas.

Makeup is constantly evolving, and these workhorse products are the proof. Along with long-wearing capabilities, these formulas also include skin-loving ingredients. Think hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to hydrate your complexion and minimize pores. Some even have high-tech capabilities like tone-adapting pigments to deliver the ultimate skin-like finish. The options are endless, and finding the perfect bottle can be challenging. Luckily, the TZR team is a decisive bunch who have tried the buzziest foundations on the market.

Ahead, the best full-coverage foundations that never fail to deliver a perfect base. Whether you’re doing a completely glam look or are looking for a nourishing formula that won’t settle into fine lines or wrinkles, the list below is a good place to start.

“I don't typically wear full-coverage foundation, save for formal events. Considering I've attended five weddings this year, and have three more planned for 2024, I've been going a bit harder on the makeup of late. This foundation from Polite Society has been a lifesaver as it offers buildable medium-to-full coverage that feels more like skin care. It keeps my skin looking naturally dewy and supple — never cakey — and blends like a dream. It keeps this effect for hours on end, never budging or oxidizing. I just love it.” — Angela Melero, executive editor

My skin is notoriously blotchy and red, so a full-coverage foundation is a must, especially for special occasions. However, finding a formula that doesn’t leave my complexion looking cakey is no easy feat. Fortunately, Clé de Peau’s Radiant Fluid Foundation evens out my skin tone without accentuating any texture.” — Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

“This year, I fell in love with Rose, Inc. and this buildable, skin-perfecting foundation in particular. It has a soft-focus blur effect that makes anyone look filtered, regardless of breakouts or discoloration. But the formula does it all without feeling heavy, cakey, or suffocating the pores. It can be really layered on for a full-coverage, flawless finish or sheered out with a sponge and a lighter hand — it’s perfect.” — Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

“Foundation is definitely something I dabble in, especially as the weather changes (and my skin with it). But rare is the case I find a formula that matches the velvety, blemish-erasing perfection of this one.” — Alison Syrett, deputy fashion editor, TZR

“Nothing beats this classic foundation from Tarte. It's the one I reach to any time I need more coverage, whether it's because I'm breaking out or just want a more matte finish. I love that it sinks into the skin and doesn't look cakey, but still blurs and covers uneven skin texture and breakouts.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

“Known as the mother of makeup, Pat McGrath's products never disappoint. The Sublime Perfection Foundation offers buildable coverage that looks (and feels) like a second skin. I love that the formula is infused with skin care ingredients that help smooth and blur fine likes, wrinkles, and pores for an even, airbrushed finish.” — Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

“I picked this up after seeing Whitney Peak’s smooth complexion in the brand’s latest Coco Mademoiselle commercial. I was transfixed watching the video and was determined to get the same lit-from-within glow as the actress. With this formula, it wasn’t hard. It blends into my skin easily and covers imperfections with little effort. But what I love most is the soft-matte finish that looks powdery smooth but not drying. I’m truly in awe each time I wear it.” — Jessica Fields, beauty writer, TZR

“Like the name implies, this YSL foundation is designed to last. While I don't wear full-coverage foundation on the regular, if I'm headed to a party or special occasion, I'll reach for this bottle because I know it will hold up throughout the night. It's touted as a matte finish, but it has a slight luminosity thanks to hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, jasmine petal, and vegetal turine. In other words, it doesn't cake or oxidize with wear. The SPF 30 is an added bonus!” — Lukas

“This creamy, light-reflective skin perfector is a concealer, foundation and skin treatment all in one. The finish is full-coverage, but you can use a smaller amount if you want a more sheer effect. I use it on busy mornings when my skin needs extra coverage, and it instantly makes my skin look better.” — Xue

“This will always be a favorite of mine for a full-glam look. It has a soft, blurring finish that’s eerily close to skin-like and gives me a poreless complexion. It’s a total win and never lets me down.” — Fields