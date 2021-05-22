It’s officially that time again, folks. Vaccinated people everywhere are packing their bags for the beach and getting their grills fired up for barbecuing — that, and the shopping-obsessed are busy preparing themselves for the slew of epic Memorial Day beauty sales that’ll be going down all weekend long. That’s right: Go ahead and get your credit cards ready, because this MDW, myriad of your favorite beauty brands — including but not limited to Olaplex, Supergoop!, Nudestix, and more — are all having major Memorial Day weekend promos you don’t want to miss out on.

If you need some beauty inspiration ahead of the big weekend, look no further — you came to just the right place. Below, you’ll find a curated list featuring 13 of the best Memorial Day beauty sales happening this year, some of which have already commmenced. And with that said, happy shopping, y’all.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Dermstore

Get excited: Dermstore’s massive May Summer Event kicks off on May 24, with all of your must-have skin care brands up to 20% off until June 1. During this time, shoppers can score coveted products from over 200 big-name brands like Peter Thomas Roth, Supergoop!, Kate Sommerville, Olaplex, and more. As if that wasn’t enough, reward members can earn two times the points on brands like Color Wow, Elemis, and iS Clinical — to name just a few.

Lancôme

From May 17 through the end of the month, Lancôme is hosting its annual Friends & Family Sale. Snag up to 30% off fan-favorite products like the brand’s Grandiose Wide-Angle Fan Effect Mascara and Teint Idole Ultra 24H Longwear Foundation, both of which are TZR editor-approved.

Urban Skin Rx

Load up your skin care arsenal with goodies from Urban Skin Rx this MDW. The melanin-focused skin care brand is having a 25%-off sitewide sale from May 28 through the 31st. Just use the code MEMDAY21 at checkout to save big. On top of that, if you sign up to get the brand’s texts, you can score 30% off on May 27 with the code EARLYMEM.

Nudestix

Not only is Nudestix offering free shipping all weekend, but it’s also giving out free concealers when you spend $35 or more. Simply use the code FREEFIX at checkout to redeem this awesome offer.

Glamnetic

Kicking off on May 28, magnetic lash brand Glamnetic is having a huge 30% off sitewide sale (excluding bundles). Use the code SALUTE at checkout through the 31st to save money on falsies like this adorable Hello Kitty-themed pair.

Native

It’s the perfect time stock up on deodorant, folks — especially Native’s intoxicating limited edition scents, like Rosé and Key Lime, and Sugar. Luckily, from May 29 to June 2, you can get 20% off your purchase of $30 or more with the code SUMMERTIME. Definitely don’t sleep on this one if you’re in need of some new deo.

Cle Cosmetics

In addition to hosting a 30% off sitewide sale — no code required — Cle Cosmetics is also donating 20% of its sales from the month to Project Lotus in honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month & Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The sale itself starts on May 28 and runs through the end of the month.

Hey Dewy

Sure, winter might be long gone, but humidifiers still come in handy in the summertime when central air is drying out the home. From May 28 to May 31, you can get 20% off Hey Dewy’s convenient (and cute) portable humidifiers when you use the code MEMDAY20.

Alder New York

Don’t miss the opportunity to save big on products from Alder New York this MDW. All regularly priced products will be 15% off with the code MEMORIALDAY21, and it lasts from May 26 to the 31st. Might we suggest the Clarifying Face Mask? It’s refreshingly gentle, yet super effective at unclogging congested pores.

The Feelist

Treat your complexion to this serious glow-giver from luxury skin care brand The Feelist. Beginning May 27, all full-size, full-price products — including its Most Wanted Face Oil— will be 30% off. You have until the 31st to shop all markdowns, so definitely don’t dawdle.

MAC Cosmetics

The week ahead of Memorial Day weekend — May 25 through the 28 to be exact — the good folks at MAC Cosmetics are offering 25% off all eye, face, and skin care products. If you’re looking for a fire eye shadow that’ll hold up through heat and sweat, definitely give the brand’s new Powder Kiss Soft Matte Eye Shadows a shot.

House of Sillage

OK, but how seriously adorable is this eye shadow quad that House of Sillage created in collaboration with Disney? If you’re an eye makeup lover, you definitely need this gem in your life. You can scoop it up for a whopping 75% off from May 28 through May 31 — no code needed.

Cleanlogic

Bath and body care brand Cleanlogic kicks off its MDW sale on May 27, and it’s offering 20% off sitewide — plus free shipping on all orders. This gentle exfoliating mit leaves skin wildly soft, without causing any irritation.