Your eyes give a lot away, and are a quick telltale sign of how much sleep you got the night before. If you're one who's used to battling it out with puffiness, dark circles, or fine lines, it's a tricky game trying to find a product that help with it all. But one ingredient, that you may already be using on your skin, is equally beneficial for the under-eye area, hence the new Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gels have taken note. Launching October 2020, these new gel eye patches ($65) are exactly what's needed for pampering your eye area and, to be honest, getting through the rest of the year. The container comes with 60 gels that are loaded with nourishing vitamin C.

While this antioxidant is already known and loved for its brightening capabilities, these patches go further than just lightening up dark circles. They can reduce puffiness (try sticking them in the fridge to really aid in de-puffing), lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and help minimize the look of crow's feet.

Part of the reason why it can serve as a multifaceted solution is thanks to its potency. The gels have THD ascorbate vitamin C which, according to the brand, is 50 times more potent than your standard version of the vitamin. They're also infused with vitamin E, ferulic acid, and caffeine to give the skin in this area its own wakeup call.

The new gels join Peter Thomas Roth's other highly rated eye patches, like the Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gels, its Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud patches, and its gels doused in 24K Gold, so you can pick and choose based on what your skin is really needing this season. View the new gels, below, and give your eyes the extra TLC they deserve.

