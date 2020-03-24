When cabin fever has left you high and dry, the thought of hiking around a red rock desert, lounging on a sandy beach, or swimming in crystal blue water can be calming — or just plain sad — depending how you look at it. But if you’re in search of some fresh products to aid you in your escapism, Nudestix’s Sun & Sea Palette is a good place to start. The new $75 seven-piece kit features four eyeshadows, a bronzer, and two lip and cheek balms to bring the best things about hot summer days and outdoor adventures to your makeup bag.

Available on Nudestix’s website, this beach-y line comes alongside the brand’s recent color extension of its fan-favorite Nudies Matte Blush, Nudies Matte Bronze, and Nudies Glow. The new shades are ideal for warm, summer-ready looks and include colors like Nude Peach, a toned-down coral, and Beach Babe, a rose-tinged bronze. Two of the other colors — Terracotta Tan and Bubbly Bébé — were specially curated by makeup artist Jose Corella, who’s made up the faces of celebs like Kehlani and Sofia Richie. These color extensions also happen to pair well with the looks that can be created with the Sun & Sea Palette.

Summer festivals might be on hold, but at least your festival face will be prepped to go, even if that means hosting your own indoor Coachella. The fresh colors are ready to vibe with you thanks to their formulas that are created to be sun, sweat, heat, water, and kiss proof. For faking a sun-kissed base, the Nudies Matte All-Over Face Bronze Color in Beach Babe is a great start, which you can follow with lining your lids in Côte D’Azur, a deep royal blue, or Sunrise Star, a peachy nude, if you’re in the mood for a shimmer-laden look.

If matte is more your thing, turn to Desert Sun and La Isla, a light ochre and muted coral, respectively, to get your eyeshadow fix. Babe and Crave, the two deeply toned balms, can be used interchangeably on your cheeks and lips. And aside from the summer-reminiscent colors, Nudestix is also donating a portion of proceeds to ocean conservation foundations, so while you look good, you’ll be doing good, too.

With glow-boosting cosmetics like Fenty Beauty’s newest highlighter and skincare products dedicated to bright, radiant skin popping up just in time for summer, it can be said that the ultra dewy finish that’s often popular during the summer isn’t going anywhere. Ahead, explore the products featured in the new palette and Nudestix’s new color extensions to get your own shimmery look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.