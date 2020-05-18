Trying out a low-maintenance beauty routine during quarantine has its silver linings. Now's the time to grow out bangs, give your nail beds a break, and let your natural brow shape take the wheel. However, this is easier said than done for cool-toned blondes currently tasked with keeping brassiness away from their (undoubtedly expensive) dye jobs. Sure, you can take your platinum blonde into your own hands with purple shampoos, at-home glosses, and a well-placed box dye. But for an easier, less permanent solution, pick up Color Wow's new Color Control Toning + Styling Foams.

Yes, foams plural — since the just-launched product is available in both blonde-appropriate purple and a blue hue formulated specifically for brunette hair. The alcohol-free, cruelty-free, and vegan color corrector uses these shades as a way to temporarily neutralize yellow or orange tones; all you have to do is spray the $24 foam onto hair, using how wet it is as a way to control the impact. "Because there are no dark inky dyes, too much water in the hair will dilute the color. Therefore, the brassier your hair the dryer it should be, so the toner will have more impact," says Dr. Joe Cincotta, Ph.D., over email, the Director of Research and Development at Color Wow.

Courtesy of Color Wow

Unlike other color-correcting toners or styling foams that might leave your hair feeling rather crispy, Color Wow's new launch uses a unique ingredient called rosin to maintain your hair's natural body and help lock in color. "Rosins are rubber-like substances obtained from trees," explains Dr. Cincotta. "Our rosin acts as an elasticizer, working with our styler to create a pliable matrix on the hair surface which adds flexibility and bounce to color-treated hair. This product will never leave hair stiff or brittle."

This all makes sense — but what do you do if you opted for the mega-popular "bronde" hair color, and aren't sure which foam to pick up? Color Wow Global Creative Director and Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton has some advice. "The purple is best. If you are seeing green tones in your blonde hair, you can totally mix in a bit of foam for dark hair," Appleton says.

And remember: The Color Wow Color Control Toning + Styling Foams are leave-in products, so you're just one step away from neutralizing brassy tones for the day. Below, both hues of Color Wow's latest color-saving product.

