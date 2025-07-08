For those craving a runway beauty fix in the five long months between the fall and spring show seasons, haute couture week always provides that visual feast. Taking place bi-annually in Paris, top design houses like Schiaparelli, Chanel, and Balenciaga present made-to-measure collections painstakingly crafted by their ateliers. With no details spared, their results are often the most creative, jaw-dropping, and dreamiest pieces of the year, many of which end up being worn by celebrities during award season. Of course, the hair and makeup created to complement the collections on the runways are equally fantastical. Case in point: the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025 beauty looks.

Starting the week off strong was Schiaparelli’s cinematic black and red lips paired with fresh dewy skin, which tied in the “past meets present” inspiration behind the collection. At Chanel, the hair and makeup were both subdued yet equally impactful. Models wore sleek twisted ponytails and diffused bronze smoky eyes.

Ahead, all of the beauty highlights from the Haute Couture F/W ‘25 runways in Paris.

Schiaparelli’s Statement Lips

(+) Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs (+) Courtesy of Pat Mcgrath Labs INFO 1/2

If your heat-friendly minimal makeup looks are starting to feel stale, the matte black and red statement lips by Dame Pat McGrath for Schiaparelli will make you look forward to fall. “Daniel [Roseberry]’s Fall/Winter Haute Couture 2025-26 show was a study of black and white photography throughout history. It was all about time travel – going back into the past while feeling futuristic at the same time,” McGrath said in a statement. “We paired beautiful, luminous skin with bold, powerful lips — in black using our PermaGel Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black or red using Legendary Lip Liner in Elson.”

Iris Van Herpen’s Otherworldly Glow

WWD/Getty Images

Iridescent skin, care of strategically placed highlighter on models’ cheeks and brows, plus silver pigment on their cupid’s bows and inner corners of the eye, helped fully realize the ethereal theme of Iris Van Herpen’s latest haute couture collection.

Chanel’s Clean Girl 2.0

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Chanel’s fall haute couture show might have marked the end of a chapter ahead of ushering in new creative director Matthieu Blazy, but it signaled that certain beauty trends of the past few years are here to stay — with a fresh twist. Models wore slicked-back flipped ponytails, while makeup was minimal and glowy except for a hint of bronze eyeshadow swept on their upper and lower lids. Consider it “clean girl 2.0.”

Iman Aiyssi’s ‘80s Glam

SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Choosing between a bold eye or lip is a dated beauty rule that’s meant to be broken. Just ask Imane Ayissi who sent models down the runway with frosted eyeshadow, cat-eye liner, and a blurred red lip.

Georges Hobeika’s Horned Updos

Francois Durand/Getty Images

At Georges Hobeika, ‘40s-era victory rolls were taken to new heights. Models had two voluminous twists sitting at the top of their heads which created a horned effect.