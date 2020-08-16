If you're like, well, most people, you’ve probably been spending a lot more time at home than usual. At first, you may have appreciated the extra time to catch up on Netflix or give your closet the Marie Kondo treatment. But, as you probably know all too well by now, you can only re-watch Sex and the City or rearrange your apartment so many times. So, as lockdown drags on, many of us are growing increasingly desperate for new ways to pass the time. If that sounds like you, it’s worth checking out these 45 things from Amazon that make being stuck at home way more exciting.

Of course, what’s exciting to one person may seem mundane to another, which is why this roundup contains a lot of variety. Whether you’re looking for a great new book to read or you’re ready to try your hand at embroidery, you’re guaranteed to find plenty of inspiration here. From DIY craft kits to spa-worthy beauty treatments, everything on this list is easy to use without leaving the house or being around other people.

So go ahead, treat yourself to some fun — after all, given how this year is going so far, it’s safe to say you definitely deserve it.

1. A Best-Selling NanoSteamer For Pro-Level Facials At Home Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer $47 Amazon See on Amazon Elevate your at-home facials by investing in this NanoSteamer — the best-selling device uses a heating element and an ultrasonic vaporizer to create ionic water particles, which, compared to regular steam, are 10 times more effective at penetrating your skin. Sounds complicated, but all you really need to know is that it feels amazing, it's incredibly effective at opening up your pores, and it's a great way to prime your skin to get the most out of your serums and any other products you apply afterwards.

2. These Aromatherapeutic Steamers For Your Shower Inbria Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (12-Pack) $20 Amazon See on Amazon Think of shower steamers as bath bombs for your shower — only cooler. Like traditional bath bombs, the tablets are activated when they're exposed to water, which causes them to start fizzing and fill the room with fragrant steam. They're sold in a beautifully packaged set of 12, each with a powerful essential oil-based scent that's formulated for a specific aromatherapeutic benefit (think eucalyptus for sinus relief, lavender for stress relief, grapefruit for energy ... you get the idea.)

3. A Foolproof Cold Brew Coffee Maker That's Also Great For Tea ovalware Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $20 Amazon See on Amazon You may be avoiding your favorite cafés, but this user-friendly cold brew maker means you can still enjoy the rich, smooth taste of cold-brewed coffee at home. A fan-favorite among Amazon reviewers, the pitcher-like device is made of durable borosilicate glass, with a stainless steel filter and airtight cap. Once you have it, making perfect cold brew is practically foolproof: Simply put your favorite ground coffee in the filter, fill the pitcher with cold water, then put the whole thing in your fridge to brew overnight. Yep, it's that easy.

4. A Waterproof Pillow To Take Your Soaks To The Next Level Epica Spa Bath Pillow $14 Amazon See on Amazon If you've been taking long baths as a way to unwind, it's worth picking up this bath pillow to make the experience even more relaxing. The pillow itself is made with a double-layer of thick, plush foam covered in a waterproof, mildew-resistant case. Seven strong suction cups attach the pillow securely to your tub, while the ingenious two-panel design ensures it'll conform to the curved shape of your bathtub's sides.

5. A Book Of DIY Beauty Recipes That Use Ingredients You Likely Have At Home Stephanie Gerber Hello Glow Beauty Recipes $12 Amazon See on Amazon Whip up your own beauty products with some help from Hello Glow. The book is packed with hundreds of DIY beauty and skin care recipes from Stephanie Gerber, the blogger behind the popular natural living blog Hello Glow. Whether you're interested in mixing up your own face masks or creating a custom perfume, you're sure to find plenty of inspiration in its pages. And since most of the recipes use ingredients you likely already have at home, you won't have to run out to the store.

6. A Pair Of Memory Foam Slippers That Are Fluffy & Fabulous HALLUCI Women's Cross Band Plush Slippers $24 Amazon See on Amazon You probably haven't had many opportunities to dress up lately — but these fuzzy faux fur slippers prove you can still feel totally fabulous in your PJs. Impossibly soft and plush, their footbeds are cushioned with a thick layer of memory foam, which gives them the feel of "walking on a clouds," according to dozens of Amazon reviewers. They're available in five soft, pretty colors, including light pink, beige, and a pretty shade of gray.

7. A Set Of Superfood-Themed Sheet Masks From K-Beauty Brand TONYMOLY TONYMOLY Super Food Mask Bowl (Pack of 6 Masks) $16 Amazon See on Amazon These sheet masks from cult-favorite Korean beauty brand, TONYMOLY, deliver a super-powered dose of nourishment and nutrients to your skin. Sold in a "bowl" containing six masks, each mask is formulated with a different skin care superfood — think nourishing honey, revitalizing coconut, and soothing aloe vera. They'd make a fun gift for the beauty lover in your life, too.

8. An Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Humidifier & Night Light URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $16 Amazon See on Amazon People are truly obsessed with this essential oil diffuser, which also doubles as a cool mist humidifier and LED nightlight (it lights up in seven colors). The best-selling device has garnered more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, resulting in an above-average overall rating of 4.4 stars. Compact, stylish, and super easy to clean, its 100-milliliter tank can be programmed to turn on and off on a schedule or run continuously for up to six hours, after which it will shut off automatically.

9. A Gorgeous Barware Set That Comes With Its Own Bamboo Stand Jillmo Pro Cocktail Maker Kit $50 Amazon See on Amazon How gorgeous is this vintage-inspired barware set? The set comprises 11 durable, stainless steel tools with a gleaming gold finish, all of which fit neatly in a solid bamboo stand. They'll not only make it easy to create professional-quality cocktails at home, but will also look so chic displayed on your counter or bar cart. Not into gold? The set also comes in black, silver, and copper.

10. A Mini Foot Spa For DIY Pedicures & Soothing Foot Baths MaxKare Foot Spa $56 Amazon See on Amazon If you've been fantasizing about getting a pedicure for months now, you'll absolutely love this indulgent foot spa. Soaking your feet in its hot water feels amazing on its own, but the removable massaging rollers at the bottom take things to the next level, and the fact that it also bubbles and vibrates makes the experience even more relaxing. Its three functions (heating up water, bubbles and vibration, massaging rollers) can be both used individually or all together, making it easy to customize your experience to suit your preferences.

11. These Cool Sheet Masks For Your Hair Mediheal Hair Sheet Masks (5-Pack) $16 Amazon See on Amazon These hair mask caps are a fun and fuss-free way to give your hair some TLC. Each set comes with five shower cap-like masks, which are printed with the most adorable sheep design. Packed with nourishing goat's milk and hydrolyzed collagen, they're designed to wear in the shower or right after, since steam helps maximize their benefits.

12. A Super Soft Bathrobe That's Perfect For Year-Round Wear N Natori Nirvana Brushed Terry Bathrobe $49 Amazon See on Amazon You'll feel so pampered in this N Natori bathrobe — made of plush, absorbent brushed terry, it feels impossibly soft and luxurious without being too thick for spring and summer. Designed with roomy patch pockets and a matching sash belt, it comes in seven colors, including blush pink, powder blue, and a pretty shade of lilac. "So happy that I bought this fabulous Natori robe! Feels like butter against my skin, perfect weight for just about all temperatures," one Amazon reviewer gushed.

13. A Foaming Bubble Bath That'll Help Lull You To Sleep Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt $5 Amazon See on Amazon This foaming bubble bath comes in a range of scents, courtesy of essential oils, that are specifically formulated for various aromatherapeutic benefits. For example, if you've been feeling stressed, you could try the chamomile-based "Comfort & Calm," or if you've been having trouble falling asleep at night, the lavender-infused "Soothe & Sleep" might be just what you need. Regardless of which scent you go with, the bubble bath itself is made from epsom salt, which means it's a great way to relieve body aches, pain, and muscle soreness.

14. A User-Friendly Milk Frother For Barista-Quality Lattes & Capps At Home PowerLix Milk Frother $14 Amazon See on Amazon Staying in doesn't mean you have to give up lattes and cappuccinos — instead, use this best-selling milk frother to create your favorite coffee drinks at home. User-friendly and easy to clean, the battery-powered device uses a stainless steel whisk to create rich, frothy foam in any drink — which means it's also great for milkshakes, cocktails, and hot cocoa.

15. The Cult-Favorite Exfoliating Masks That Make Your Feet As Soft As A Baby's Baby Foot Exfoliant Foot Peel $25 Amazon See on Amazon If you've yet to try the cult-favorite Baby Foot masks, now would be an ideal time. The exfoliating masks, which you wear like socks for about an hour, literally make the dead skin peel off your feet like a shedding snake, which admittedly looks a bit gross — but since you're stuck at home, nobody will see it anyway. "Quarantine was the PERFECT time to do this," one reviewer wrote. "Kind of deceiving in the beginning as it takes about a week to begin to peel, but once it did I was amazed by the results. I had to wear socks constantly to prevent flakes from being tracked around my house, but my feet have never been so soft."

16. An Upgraded Version Of Your Beloved Jade Roller Finishing Touch Vibrating Facial Roller $19 Amazon See on Amazon If you're already obsessed with using your jade roller, it's time to take things to the next level with this vibrating facial roller. Made with genuine rose quartz, it's used exactly the same way as a traditional jade roller, but its gentle sonic vibrations amplify the usual benefits, which include reduced puffiness and generally firmer skin. Plus, it simply feels amazing, especially when you wake up feeling tired and puffy — even more so if you store it in the fridge.

17. The Game-Changing Machine For Seltzer Addicts SodaStream $189 Amazon See on Amazon If your seltzer addiction is starting to get expensive (or if you're looking to cut down on waste from single-use bottles or cans), it may be time to invest in a SodaStream. The sleek, modern-looking device carbonates regular drinking water, which you can either drink plain or flavor with fresh fruit, herbs, or the included zero-calorie fruit flavor drops. It might be a bit of an investment up front, but it'll definitely save you money in the long run.

18. A Smart Light Bulb So You Can Always Create The Ideal Mood At Home Kasa Smart Light Bulb $23 Amazon See on Amazon A smart light bulb, like this one, makes a surprisingly low-investment, high-reward upgrade for your home. The ways it can come in handy never seem to end: You can control your lights remotely and set schedules using an app, or even with voice commands, if you have a smart home device like Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, it's not only dimmable, but has hundreds of different color settings, which makes it easy to set your ideal mood at home.

19. A Deluxe Kit With Everything You'll Need To Give Yourself A Salon-Level Gel Manicure Beetles Gel Polish Set $38 Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to go to the salon to get your nails done — instead, invest in this gel manicure kit, which comes with everything you need to give yourself a flawless gel manicure at home. Included are six full-sized gel nail polishes in different colors, a base coat, two different top coats (one shiny, one matte), one bottle of cuticle oil, an LED curing lamp, and nine nail tools, including a file, buffer, cuticle pusher, and nail brush.

20. A Bamboo Bathtub Caddy To Make Your Soaks Even More Luxurious ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bathtub Caddy Tray $45 Amazon See on Amazon While your favorite spa may be closed, this bathtub caddy is a great first step toward making your bathroom feel positively spa-like. Made of solid bamboo with a sleek lacquered finish, it's thoughtfully designed to hold all the essentials and then some: your bath products, a book or tablet, a few candles, and even a glass of bubbly. Its adjustable design means it'll fit virtually any tub, including clawfoot styles, and it also has slip-resistant grips on the side to keep things secure.

21. A Foldable Yoga Mat That's Easy To Pack Up & Bring Along Anywhere Khataland Foldable Yoga Mat $32 Amazon See on Amazon If you're short on storage space but want to bring your yoga practice home — or if you want to practice somewhere outside, like a park — this foldable yoga mat is an excellent buy. While most mats need to be rolled up, which can be clunky to store, this one folds into a compact square, which can be neatly stored in the included mesh travel bag, and is also easy to throw in a backpack or carry-on. Choose from six colors.

22. A Kit With Everything You'll Need To Create Your Own Terrarium Candelaria Z Plant Terrarium Kit $26 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to add some color and life to your space, this terrarium kit might be just what you've been searching for. The kit comes with everything you'll need to create a gorgeous arrangement in the glass bowl, including air plants, coral, colorful stones, shells, and more. Putting together a terrarium will be a fun way to spend an afternoon, and since air plants are notoriously hardy and easy to care for, maintaining your creation couldn't be more effortless.

23. A Powerful Juicer That'll Last You A Lifetime Breville Juicer $90 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're an avid juicer or just getting started, you can't go wrong with this pro-quality Breville juicer. Compact yet powerful, it's super efficient at extracting every last drop of juice from virtually any type of fruit or vegetable, and has a wide feed chute that allows you to juice larger pieces without cutting them up. It's also exceptionally easy to use and clean — most of its parts are dishwasher safe, and it also comes with a special cleaning brush for the filter.

24. The Latest Addition To The Beloved Twilight Series Stephanie Meyer Midnight Sun $17 Amazon See on Amazon If you loved the Twilight series, you need to read Stephanie Meyer's latest companion novel, Midnight Sun. While the Twilight books were written from Bella's perspective, Midnight Sun shakes things up by telling the same story through the eyes of Edward Cullen, Bella's vampire lover. Fans have been waiting for this newest addition to the series for over 10 years, and according to reviews, they're not disappointed. "Truly, even if you didn’t like Twilight, this book is genuinely phenomenal," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "It was worth every second of the last 10+ years."

25. A Candle Holder Made Of Soothing Himalayan Salt LF inc. Himalayan Salt Candle Holder $10 Amazon See on Amazon Think of this candle holder as a more traditional version of one of those trendy, electric Himalayan salt lamps. The pure Himalayan salt from which the holder is carved will filter the light from any candle you place inside, creating a warm, soothing glow that's truly beautiful. Plus, while the popular idea that Himalayan salt lamps can purify the air or help you sleep technically hasn't been proven true, having one in your home certainly won't hurt.

26. An Inflatable Lounger That Makes Hanging Out In Parks (Or Anywhere) So Much More Comfortable Wekapo Inflatable Lounger $42 Amazon See on Amazon You're probably spending a lot more time hanging out in parks and other outdoor spaces, so why not make the experience more comfortable with this amazing air lounger? Made of durable ripstop polyester, it's basically like an inflatable hammock that sits on the ground. When it's deflated, it's lightweight and compact enough to stash in its included travel bag, making it easy to pack up and take with you anywhere. Best of all, it doesn't require a pump or lung power to inflate — instead, its innovative design automatically inflates when you whisk it through the air.

27. A Deep Tissue Massager That Feels Absolutely Amazing LUYAO Handheld Deep Tissue Massager $20 Amazon See on Amazon Stress and tension will melt away as you're using this handheld deep tissue massager. Featuring four interchangeable massage nodes and six speed settings, its ergonomic design makes it super easy to pinpoint specific trigger points and target those hard-to-reach spots on your back, neck, and shoulders. "It delivers a very powerful deep tissue vibrating massage that is comparable to the one they use at physical therapy," reported one Amazon reviewer.

28. These Mindfulness Cards That One Amazon Reviewer Called "A Therapist In A Box" Allura & Arcia Mindfulness Cards $13 Amazon See on Amazon If you've been stressed or anxious these days (who hasn't?), these mindfulness cards will be an invaluable resource. Designed by mental health professionals, they're packed with helpful advice and exercises meant to promote healthy coping mechanisms and remind you to remain present and think positively. "These mindfulness cards are a beautiful gift to the soul," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "Each card brings you a new opportunity to learn and grow and change. The cards are perfect for anyone who wants to live life more mindfully, from the beginner to the more experienced."

29. A Gorgeous Curtain Of String Lights That Makes Any Space Feel More Special Lighting EVER LED Curtain Lights $32 Amazon See on Amazon This twinkling curtain of string lights makes it easy to add a touch of magic to any indoor or outdoor space in your home. Each of its 27 strings measures just under 10 feet long, and is dotted with 22 tiny LED-powered bulbs. Waterproof, durable, and super easy to install, the lights have eight different light-up settings, including twinkles, slow fade, and waves.

30. An Affordable & Easy Way To Take Your Workouts To The Next Level Insonder Resistance Bands $10 Amazon See on Amazon When you can't go to the gym, this five-piece set of resistance bands will make it easy to get a solid full-body workout at home. Each of the durable latex bands has a different level of resistance, and they're conveniently color-coded to make them easy to tell apart. Compared to most at-home workout equipment, resistance bands are super affordable, versatile, and easy to store, so you're unlikely to regret your investment a few months from now.

31. The Best-Selling Soy Wax Candle That Comes In Tons Of Amazing Scents Lulu Soy Candles 6 oz. $15 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to easy, effective ways to instantly transform the ambience in any room, a great scented candle is difficult to top. And according to Amazon reviewers, this one is exceptionally great; it's garnered nearly 6,000 perfect five-star reviews thus far, and has an impressive overall rating of 4.6 stars. Hand-poured in the USA using slow-burning soy wax, the essential oil-based scents it comes in are interesting and unique — Pineapple Evergreen, for example, is a particularly popular option.

32. A Wooden Foot Massager That Mimics The Effects Of Acupuncture TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager $15 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this best-selling foot massager, awarding it more than 4,000 perfect five-star reviews and an impressive average rating of 4.6 stars thus far. Designed to mimic the therapeutic effects of acupuncture, the manual wooden massager is super easy to use — just roll your feet over it and wait for the tension and soreness to melt away. "After just one day with this under my desk at work, I feel a huge difference," one reviewer reported. "My feet no longer feel tight and painful."

33. A Cool Mist Humidifier That's Easy To Clean & Refill Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier $20 Amazon See on Amazon It's not hard to see why this cool mist humidifier is a reviewer favorite, earning more than 2,000 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon thus far. Quiet and dependable, it's user-friendly, attractive, and easy to clean, and also doubles as an essential oil diffuser. Its innovative top-fill design makes it super easy to refill without removing the tank, which can't be said for all cool mist humidifiers. Plus, despite its compact size, its 3.5-liter tank can run continuously for up to 30 hours, after which it will shut off automatically.

34. These Exercise Sliders That'll Upgrade Your Home Gym Without Taking Up Any Space SYOURSELF Core Exercise Sliders $10 Amazon See on Amazon These nifty sliding exercise discs make it easy to get in a full-body workout at home — and unlike a lot of home exercise equipment, they won't collect dust or take up a ton of space when not in use. The discs can be used on any type of floor, including hardwood or carpet, and come with an instructional manual that's packed with a whole range of workouts to target every part of your body.

35. This Gel-Filled Eye Mask That Can Be Used For Hot Or Cold Therapy NEWGO Cooling Eye Mask $10 Amazon See on Amazon You can either pop this gel eye mask in the microwave and use it for hot therapy, or chill it in the freezer and use it for cold therapy. Either way, you'll love its soothing benefits, which range from de-puffing tired eyes to easing tension headaches and relieving sinus pain. Pro tip: Wear it in the bath (don't forget your new spa pillow!) for your most relaxing soak ever.

36. A Hassle-Free Way To Chill Your Drink Without Diluting It Maxi-Matic Hyper Chiller $25 Amazon See on Amazon The HyperChiller makes it quick and easy to chill your favorite beverages — coffee, tea, juice, or even wine — without diluting them with ice. Durable and dishwasher safe, the chiller's insulated stainless steel walls create a chamber that you can fill with water before placing it in the freezer. Once the water inside the chamber freezes, the chiller's walls have a cooling power equivalent to that of 30 ice cubes, so they'll take your drink from steaming hot to icy-cold in mere seconds.

37. The Wildly Popular Novel That Reese Witherspoon Loves Delia Owens Where the Crawdads Sing $6 Amazon See on Amazon It's difficult to overstate how much people love Where The Crawdads Sing. Described by The New York Times Book Review as "at once a murder mystery, a coming-of-age narrative, and a celebration of nature," the novel has topped the New York Times best-seller list for over 30 non-consecutive weeks, and was selected by Reese Witherspoon as one of her picks for her book club. Plus, of the 60,000 Amazon shoppers who left feedback after reading it, an impressive 95% gave it a positive rating, resulting in a near-perfect average of 4.8 stars.

38. A Set Of Copper Mugs To Serve Moscow Mules & Other Drinks Like A Pro Copper-Bar Moscow Mule Mugs (4-Pack) $37 Amazon See on Amazon Drinking a Moscow Mule simply isn't the same without the classic copper mug, but you don't have to go to the bar to get the full experience. Sold in a set of four, these copper mugs couldn't be more perfect. They're made of 100% pure copper with a food-grade, lacquered finish, and are the same 16-ounce size you'd find in any bar or restaurant. Of course, you can use them for other cocktails and drinks, too!

39. An Affordable Kit That Makes It Easy To Learn How To Embroider KISSBUTY Embroidery Starter Kit $11 Amazon See on Amazon If you're interested in learning to embroider, this handy kit will make it super easy to get started. It comes with everything you'll need to create a gorgeous embroidered design, including instructions, colored thread, a bamboo embroidery hoop, embroidery needles, and flaxen embroidery cloth that's pre-printed with a washable design, which can be used as a pattern and then washed off when your design is complete. Options range from dainty flower arrangements to intricate mandalas; there's even a cute terrarium with a cactus inside.

40. A Versatile Piece Of Equipment That's Ideal For A Range Of At-Home Workouts, Including Pilates ZTDXPH Portable Pilates Stick $23 Amazon See on Amazon For an easy way to take your workout routine to the next level, this resistance band stick couldn't be more perfect. The versatile piece of equipment consists of two strong resistant bands attached to a foam-wrapped stainless steel bar. It's ideal for a wide range of workouts, from squats and other weightlifting moves to Pilates and yoga. "I get a great full-body workout in my living room between Zoom meetings," one Amazon reviewer commented. "It’s helping me stay in shape while I stay home, and very easy on my joints."

41. This Cocoon-Like Hammock Chair That's Even Comfier Than It Looks EverKing Hanging Rope Hammock Chair $50 Amazon See on Amazon According to Amazon reviewers, this hanging hammock chair is just as comfortable as it looks. Layers of strong rope hold the cocoon-like fabric seat from a strong wooden bar, which can easily be attached to your ceiling, porch, or a tree. "This hammock changed my life," one reviewer gushed. "It took me 48 years to figure out a $25 hammock chair is all I ever needed."

42. An Ingenious Invention For Anyone With Pets Or Small Kids GESUNDHOME Bath Kneeler with Elbow Rest $31 Amazon See on Amazon If you have pets or small children, you already know how uncomfortable it can be to kneel beside your tub as you're giving them a bath. This ingenious set of waterproof pads provides the perfect solution, cushioning your knees and elbows with a thick layer of memory foam as you squat. Both the knee pad and elbow rest are covered in durable neoprene, so you won't have to worry about them growing moldy or slimy over time.

43. These Gorgeous Outdoor Lanterns That Are Powered By Solar Energy deaunbr Solar Lanterns $38 Amazon See on Amazon How pretty are these solar-powered outdoor lanterns? Waterproof and durable, they're not only a great way to cut down on energy waste, but their intricate scalloped cutouts will create a gorgeous pattern when the light seeps through. After charging for six hours in full sunlight, the lanterns can run on solar energy for up to eight hours. They'll also collect some charge even through indirect sunlight, but they do come with AAA batteries as a backup in case there's no sun.

44. A Lavender-Infused Eye Pillow That's Great For Relaxation Happy Wraps Lavender Eye Pillow $12 Amazon See on Amazon This lavender-stuffed eye pillow is like a triple-threat for relaxation — lavender is known for its soothing aromatherapeutic benefits, and because the pillow is filled with flax seeds as well as whole lavender buds, the mere weight of it resting against your eyes can help ease stress (kind of like a weighted blanket). Plus, the pillow can also be placed in the freezer or microwave and used for either hot or cold therapy, both of which can provide relief from headaches, sinus congestion, and more. Use this in the morning to help center yourself for the coming day, in baths for added relaxation, or at night to help you fall asleep.