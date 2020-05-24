The 30 Best Concealers Of All Time For Under-Eyes, Spot Coverage, & Everything In Between
To quote the great Shakespeare: What's in a concealer? Once reserved for whisking away dark circles or spot-covering a surprise pimple, the product family has rapidly expanded and taken on a life of its own — which means that narrowing down the best concealers of all time is no easy task. With a variety of formulas, textures, and packaging to choose from, where should the makeup shopper even begin?
Enter: the professional artist. "For clients that are performing, I need something that has coverage and will stay put, but isn't too heavy and still looks like skin. My go-to for performing clients this past year has been the Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion concealer... it has incredible coverage considering that it looks so natural on the skin," says makeup artist Mollie Gloss, who's worked with everyone from Glossier to Megan Thee Stallion, and been published by Vogue.com, Nylon, and more. "For photoshoots, I love Glossier Stretch Concealer as a concealer/foundation hybrid. It's so creamy and dewy, looks good on everyone, is very hydrating, and is incredible on camera."
But what does Gloss herself use? "I just want something quick and easy — I've been using the Too Faced Born This Way concealer for the last several months and I absolutely love it," she says. "It can be full on, but it's so easy to sheer out and has this beautiful dewiness that pops out as it wears, and I find I get tons and tons of compliments when I wear it!"
Sounds good, no? Below, 30 of the most popular, highly rated, and fan-famous concealers of all time, with a few extra picks from Gloss for good measure.
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
"I would have to say my classic fall back that I still love reaching for is NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer," explains Gloss. "It has the coverage, it feels incredible, and holds up all day."
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
Beloved by beauty YouTubers all over the globe, you can't have a list of concealers without Tarte's perpetually popular Shape Tape.
e.l.f. Cosmetics 16hr Camo Concealer
With more than 2,000 reviews on Target's website — and a 4.4-star rating — this $6 concealer from e.l.f. is too good to pass up.
Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer
Regarding Gloss' personal pick, the makeup artist says, "I like that it's so versatile about what I may want to use it for." (See: concealing, contouring, highlighting, etc.)
YSL Beauty Touche Éclat High Cover Radiant Concealer
The concealer sister of the iconic Touche Éclat brightening pen, this easy-to-wield click pen offers higher coverage that masks (and de-puffs) dark circles.
RMS Beauty “Un” Cover-Up
A "clean" beauty staple, RMS' concealer uses a simple formula to give you major — yet natural-looking — results.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer
The name says it all — literally. IT Cosmetics' multipurpose concealer is ideal if you're looking to smooth over fine lines and spots.
Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer
Looking for a concealer you can apply, then forget about for the rest of the night? Gloss says this Laura Mercier pick "really wears well for a long time, especially when set."
Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer
Clinique's part-concealer, part-foundation wand makes complexion coverage a breeze. Better yet, it's matte, full coverage, and boasts 24-hour wear.
Rituel de Fille The Ethereal Veil Conceal and Cover
Come for Rituel de Fille's gothic aesthetic, stay for this natural-ingredient-focused concealer's creamy texture.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Eraser is the definition of a fan favorite. Its built-in applicator and smooth formula pave the way for beginner artists.
Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer
You'll be surprised by how crease-resistant this full-coverage concealer is; it creates a smooth, totally concealed swatch of pigment wherever you apply it.
Glossier Stretch Concealer
Glossier's lightweight concealer moves so easily with your skin throughout the day. "If I don't need long wear — this is absolutely where I'm going," Gloss says.
Bobbi Brown Undereye Corrector
Extra-warm nudes make up the Undereye Corrector's shade range — after all, it's formulated to neutralize eye area darkness.
MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Concealer
MAC's now-famous concealer is all about looking like natural skin; its finish is matte, and the formula's undertones work for you instead of the other way around.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Flawless Wear Concealer
One scroll through the Double Wear concealer reviews will tell you everything you need to know: It's somehow both lightweight and long lasting at the same time.
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer
Fortunately for beauty shoppers everywhere, the silky smooth Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer lived up to the hype created by the beauty brand's foundation.
NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow Radiant Concealer
Another option with a built-in applicator, NYX's concealer is a drugstore trifecta: affordable, vegan, and cruelty-free.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer
Fenty Beauty's complexion products have become a gold standard in the industry. And according to the beauty brand's fans, they're worth the buzz.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Full-Coverage Concealer
Conceal and treat acne in one pass with IT Cosmetics' innovative full-coverage drying lotion. (And yes, it really works.)
BECCA Ultimate Coverage Longwear Concealer
You may know BECCA best for its highlighters, though this concealer is worth a look, as well. The classic wand formula is infused with moisturizing vitamin E, squalene, and Manuka honey.
Tarte Colored Clay CC Undereye Corrector
Both shades of this eye-catching (and highly rated) color-corrector are billed as full coverage and universal.
Milani Conceal & Perfect Longwear Concealer
Don't sleep on Milani. Clocking in at under $10, reviewers say this concealer actually lives up to its full-coverage promise.
bareMinerals Correcting Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 20
It's hard to get sunscreen just right around your eyes. This SPF concealer does the work for you, and color-corrects as it goes.
Beauty Bakerie Instabake 3 in 1 Concealer
Beauty Bakerie's (very cute) concealer couldn't be easier to perfect, thanks to a smooth, blendable texture that vanishes onto your skin.
Urban Decay Stay Naked Correcting Concealer
Grab this vegan concealer before your next night shift (or overnight party). Its formula boasts an impressive 24-hour wear time.
UOMA Beauty Stay Woke Luminous Brightening Concealer
This vegan and cruelty-free pick is for the skincare connoisseur: It's made without parabens, talc, and fragrance, so you won't have to pick between "clean" beauty and coverage.
ILIA True Skin Serum Concealer
Grab the True Skin Serum Concealer if you're tired of thick formulas. It's more like a tinted, creamy serum than a traditional full-coverage concealer.
Milk Makeup Flex Concealer
Makeup, meet skin care. Milk Makeup's Flex Concealer uses chamomile in the formula to soothe redness, even while you cover.
Hourglass Veil Retouching Fluid
One phrase in the product description will catch your attention: According to Net-a-Porter, this luxe concealer requires "very little effort." Score.