To quote the great Shakespeare: What's in a concealer? Once reserved for whisking away dark circles or spot-covering a surprise pimple, the product family has rapidly expanded and taken on a life of its own — which means that narrowing down the best concealers of all time is no easy task. With a variety of formulas, textures, and packaging to choose from, where should the makeup shopper even begin?

Enter: the professional artist. "For clients that are performing, I need something that has coverage and will stay put, but isn't too heavy and still looks like skin. My go-to for performing clients this past year has been the Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion concealer... it has incredible coverage considering that it looks so natural on the skin," says makeup artist Mollie Gloss, who's worked with everyone from Glossier to Megan Thee Stallion, and been published by Vogue.com, Nylon, and more. "For photoshoots, I love Glossier Stretch Concealer as a concealer/foundation hybrid. It's so creamy and dewy, looks good on everyone, is very hydrating, and is incredible on camera."

But what does Gloss herself use? "I just want something quick and easy — I've been using the Too Faced Born This Way concealer for the last several months and I absolutely love it," she says. "It can be full on, but it's so easy to sheer out and has this beautiful dewiness that pops out as it wears, and I find I get tons and tons of compliments when I wear it!"

Sounds good, no? Below, 30 of the most popular, highly rated, and fan-famous concealers of all time, with a few extra picks from Gloss for good measure.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer Radiant Creamy Concealer $30 NARS See on ulta beauty "I would have to say my classic fall back that I still love reaching for is NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer," explains Gloss. "It has the coverage, it feels incredible, and holds up all day."

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer Shape Tape Concealer $27 Tarte See on ulta beauty Beloved by beauty YouTubers all over the globe, you can't have a list of concealers without Tarte's perpetually popular Shape Tape.

e.l.f. Cosmetics 16hr Camo Concealer 16hr Camo Concealer $6 e.l.f. Cosmetics See on target With more than 2,000 reviews on Target's website — and a 4.4-star rating — this $6 concealer from e.l.f. is too good to pass up.

Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer $29 Too Faced See on sephora Regarding Gloss' personal pick, the makeup artist says, "I like that it's so versatile about what I may want to use it for." (See: concealing, contouring, highlighting, etc.)

YSL Beauty Touche Éclat High Cover Radiant Concealer Touche Éclat High Cover Radiant Concealer $35 YSL Beauty See on sephora The concealer sister of the iconic Touche Éclat brightening pen, this easy-to-wield click pen offers higher coverage that masks (and de-puffs) dark circles.

RMS Beauty “Un” Cover-Up “Un” Cover-Up $36 RMS Beauty See on follain A "clean" beauty staple, RMS' concealer uses a simple formula to give you major — yet natural-looking — results.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer $27 IT Cosmetics See on ulta beauty The name says it all — literally. IT Cosmetics' multipurpose concealer is ideal if you're looking to smooth over fine lines and spots.

Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer $29 Laura Mercier See on nordstrom Looking for a concealer you can apply, then forget about for the rest of the night? Gloss says this Laura Mercier pick "really wears well for a long time, especially when set."

Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer $29.50 Clinique See on sephora Clinique's part-concealer, part-foundation wand makes complexion coverage a breeze. Better yet, it's matte, full coverage, and boasts 24-hour wear.

Rituel de Fille The Ethereal Veil Conceal and Cover The Ethereal Veil Conceal and Cover $34 Rituel de Fille See on Rituel de Fille Come for Rituel de Fille's gothic aesthetic, stay for this natural-ingredient-focused concealer's creamy texture.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer $11.29 Maybelline See on cvs Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Eraser is the definition of a fan favorite. Its built-in applicator and smooth formula pave the way for beginner artists.

Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer $22 Benefit Cosmetics See on ulta beauty You'll be surprised by how crease-resistant this full-coverage concealer is; it creates a smooth, totally concealed swatch of pigment wherever you apply it.

Glossier Stretch Concealer Stretch Concealer $18 Glossier See on glossier Glossier's lightweight concealer moves so easily with your skin throughout the day. "If I don't need long wear — this is absolutely where I'm going," Gloss says.

Bobbi Brown Undereye Corrector Undereye Corrector $29 Bobbi Brown See on nordstrom Extra-warm nudes make up the Undereye Corrector's shade range — after all, it's formulated to neutralize eye area darkness.

MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Concealer Pro Longwear Concealer $25 MAC Cosmetics See on macy's MAC's now-famous concealer is all about looking like natural skin; its finish is matte, and the formula's undertones work for you instead of the other way around.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Flawless Wear Concealer Double Wear Stay-in-Place Flawless Wear Concealer $29 Estée Lauder See on nordstrom One scroll through the Double Wear concealer reviews will tell you everything you need to know: It's somehow both lightweight and long lasting at the same time.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer Luminous Silk Concealer $38 Armani Beauty See on sephora Fortunately for beauty shoppers everywhere, the silky smooth Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer lived up to the hype created by the beauty brand's foundation.

NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow Radiant Concealer Born To Glow Radiant Concealer $8.99 NYX Professional Makeup See on target Another option with a built-in applicator, NYX's concealer is a drugstore trifecta: affordable, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer $26 Fenty Beauty See on sephora Fenty Beauty's complexion products have become a gold standard in the industry. And according to the beauty brand's fans, they're worth the buzz.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Full-Coverage Concealer Bye Bye Breakout Full-Coverage Concealer $32 IT Cosmetics See on sephora Conceal and treat acne in one pass with IT Cosmetics' innovative full-coverage drying lotion. (And yes, it really works.)

BECCA Ultimate Coverage Longwear Concealer Ultimate Coverage Longwear Concealer $29 BECCA See on revolve You may know BECCA best for its highlighters, though this concealer is worth a look, as well. The classic wand formula is infused with moisturizing vitamin E, squalene, and Manuka honey.

Tarte Colored Clay CC Undereye Corrector Colored Clay CC Undereye Corrector $25 Tarte See on ulta beauty Both shades of this eye-catching (and highly rated) color-corrector are billed as full coverage and universal.

Milani Conceal & Perfect Longwear Concealer Conceal & Perfect Longwear Concealer $8.99 Milani See on cvs Don't sleep on Milani. Clocking in at under $10, reviewers say this concealer actually lives up to its full-coverage promise.

bareMinerals Correcting Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Correcting Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 $22 bareMinerals See on ulta beauty It's hard to get sunscreen just right around your eyes. This SPF concealer does the work for you, and color-corrects as it goes.

Beauty Bakerie Instabake 3 in 1 Concealer Instabake 3 in 1 Concealer $20 Beauty Bakerie See on ulta beauty Beauty Bakerie's (very cute) concealer couldn't be easier to perfect, thanks to a smooth, blendable texture that vanishes onto your skin.

Urban Decay Stay Naked Correcting Concealer Stay Naked Correcting Concealer $29 Urban Decay See on sephora Grab this vegan concealer before your next night shift (or overnight party). Its formula boasts an impressive 24-hour wear time.

UOMA Beauty Stay Woke Luminous Brightening Concealer Stay Woke Luminous Brightening Concealer $25 UOMA Beauty See on ulta beauty This vegan and cruelty-free pick is for the skincare connoisseur: It's made without parabens, talc, and fragrance, so you won't have to pick between "clean" beauty and coverage.

ILIA True Skin Serum Concealer True Skin Serum Concealer $30 ILIA See on ILIA Grab the True Skin Serum Concealer if you're tired of thick formulas. It's more like a tinted, creamy serum than a traditional full-coverage concealer.

Milk Makeup Flex Concealer Flex Concealer $28 Milk Makeup See on Milk Makeup Makeup, meet skin care. Milk Makeup's Flex Concealer uses chamomile in the formula to soothe redness, even while you cover.