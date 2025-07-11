Depending on who you ask, it’s either tragic or exciting that summer is halfway over. Either way, by the Fourth of July weekend, you’re probably feeling the heat — whether you embrace it or crank up the AC as soon as you step indoors or get in your car. Whatever your feelings towards the season, July’s best new beauty products are here to help get you through what’s left of the high temps and humidity. Yes, this month’s skin care, makeup, and hair care launches help enhance your summertime looks and/or minimize the effects of excess sweat and sun.

It all starts in the shower to rinse away excess oil and product buildup. A new foaming cleanser from Sulwhasoo will clear your pores, while Fenty’s clarifying shampoo will keep your strands squeaky clean yet hydrated. Once you’re toweled off, Drunk Elephant has a hydrating serum for instant glass skin and Dyson has just upgraded its beloved Airwrap styling tool for salon-level blowouts. Finally, low-key, heat-friendly makeup is crucial, which is where Makeup By Mario’s cream eyeshadows and Lancôme’s juicy tinted lip oil-gloss will come in handy. Bonus: Lock in your look with Saie’s blurring pressed powder.

Ahead, you’ll find all of the July 2025 beauty launches to get you through the rest of the season.

July 2025 Skin Care Launches

Best New Hydrating Serum Drunk Elephant Amino Rain Glasswater Serum $58 See On Sephora Achieving glass skin isn’t complicated — it’s all about proper hydration. Conveniently, that’s the goal of Drunk Elephant’s newest serum. The formula is packed with four types of hyaluronic acid, fermented amino acids, and dipalmitoyl hydroxyprolineand for instant and long-lasting dewiness, plus calming and firming benefits.

Best New Face Mist Chanel N°1 De Chanel Serum-In-Mist $120 See On Chanel Harnessing the power of the soothing, hydrating red camellia extract, Chanel’s mist allows you to get all the benefits of a skin serum on the go.

Best New Eye Cream Clarins Total Eye Lift $95 See On Clarins Together, harungana and red jania extracts mimic the effects of retinol to lift, smooth, and plump the eye area. While the plant-based formula provides some instant gratification, the ingredients also work overtime to improve visible signs of aging. Bonus: the bottle is refillable as part of Clarin’s wider efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

Best New Cleanser Sulwhasoo The Ultimate S Enriched Cleansing Foam $85 See On Sulwhasoo It’s an unlikely reference for a K-beauty brand, but Sulwhasoo’s decadent new cleanser was inspired by the layers of the French mille-feuille pastry. The brand’s HydroLeo Technology locks the formula’s nourishing oils in between layers of water to create a satisfying foam that’s gentle yet effective at cleansing the skin.

July 2025 Makeup Launches

Best New Eyeshadow Palette Hourglass Curator Eyeshadow Palette $68 See On Hourglass Available in six colorways with four different finishes, the shades in Hourglass’ eyeshadow palettes have been artfully curated so you can easily wear them alone or mix and match them for a custom look.

Best New Pressed Powder Saie Slip Tint Undetectable Baked Setting Powder $32 See On Sephora Finally, a setting powder that blurs and brightens instead of getting cakey and settling into fine lines and uneven texture. Bonus: It’s travel-friendly and won’t get everywhere if you need a little powder touch-up on the go.

Best New Lip Gloss Lancôme Lip Idôle Juicytreat Lip Oil Gloss $32 See On Lancôme Fans of Lancôme’s cult-favorite Juicy Tubes lip gloss, rejoice! This new addition to the brand’s lip product lineup is a hydrating lip oil-gloss hybrid that leaves a sheer wash of dewy color.

Best New Eyeshadow Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow $25 See On Makeup By Mario Crease- and sweat-proof, these easily-to-apply cream shadows can be worn alone or layered under powders. Even better, the entire neutral range correspond’s to the brand’s cult-favorite Master Mattes eyeshadow palettes.

Best New Lip Liner MAC Cosmetics Lipglazer Glossy Liner $25 See On MAC Cosmetics Most lip liners have a matte finish out of practicality to prevent feathering and fading. However, if you’re after a full-on glossy lip, these MAC liners will quickly become a makeup essential. They’re shiny, glide on smooth, and help volumize for fuller-looking lips.

July 2025 Hair Care Launches

Best Styling Tool Dyson Airwrap Co-Anda2x Multi-Styler $700 See On Dyson This upgraded version of the fan-favorite Dyson Airwrap has two times the air pressure and 30% faster drying time than the original. The attachments also got a makeover, too. The anti-snag loop brush has updated bristles for better control and the new AirSmooth straightens and smooths strands, complete with auto-release arms.

Best New Hair Mask For Blonde Hair BlondMe Bondfinity Deep Repair Mask Schwarzkopf Professional $30 $24 See on Schwarzkopf Professional Sale Anyone with bleached hair will tell you that going blonde is a lifestyle. Since going lighter can do a number on your strands, weekly treatments are a must to maintain hair health — and the vibrancy of your color, of course. That’s where this repairing mask comes in. It works to prevent breakage and keratin (proteins that are the building block of hair) without weighing it down.

Best New Hair Serum Deborah Pagani Beauty The Essential Nectar $89 See On Deborah Pagani Beauty This hair serum feels as luxurious as its sculptural bottle looks. Infused with a proprietary blend of hyaluronic acid, squalane, and guava extract, it strengthens and smooths strands for softer, shinier styles.

Best New Clarifying Shampoo Fenty Hair The Clear Thinker Clarifying Shampoo $32 See On Fenty Hair Sweat and product buildup are no match for Fenty Hair’s latest innovation. This color-safe clarifying shampoo resets hair without stripping it of essential oils, plus helps improve split ends and reduce breakage.