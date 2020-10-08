If you keep up with the fashion month shows, you know that every city in the circuit has its own approach to makeup: glamorous and edgy in New York; bare and beautiful skin in London; minimal elegance in Milan, and unapologetic extravagance in Paris. Even if you aren't wearing much makeup these days, some of the best fall makeup inspiration is birthed backstage, whether it be physical or digital.

Although there's no doubt that this season was unique, that didn't stop the industry's leading artists from dreaming up looks that work with or without your requisite face mask. The faux freckles at Jason Wu, for example, can be layered on top of a longwear foundation to increase longevity. The strobed inner-eye corners at N21 are perfect for holiday season, even if your parties will be on Zoom. And of course, you can never go wrong with classic black eyeliner or smokey eyeshadow, courtesy of Dior and Chanel, respectively.

Ahead, get another dose of inspiration to keep your creative wheels churning. And don't forget the setting spray.

Makeup Trend From New York: Faux Freckles

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

At Jason Wu, makeup artist Erin Parsons gave models faux freckles. According to Vogue, Parsons achieved the look by dipping a brush into Maybelline's SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick and applied the product to the face to mimic freckles.

Makeup Trend From New York: Two-Tone Eyes

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Chromat

This season, makeup artist Fatima Thomas created two-tone ombré lids by mixing together MAC Pro's Acrylic Paints and Chromalines. And she applied precise graphic liner on some of the models, too — an easy trend to recreate on your own.

Makeup Trend From New York: Spidery Lashes

@rodarte

At Rodarte, the makeup was just as romantic as the clothing. Key makeup artist UZO achieved spidery long eyelashes by using NARS' Climax Extreme Mascara. By opting for no shadow, all attention is directed towards the wispy lashes.

Makeup Trend From London: Major Highlight

@victoriabeckham

At Victoria Beckham, models were highlighted with a dewy, glowy finish. The eyes and lips were both bare to showcase the highlight in all its glory.

Makeup Trend From London: Fluffy Brows

@erdem

At Erdem, the models' eyebrows didn't appear to be overly plucked or groomed. Try applying a clear gel to your untamed arches to keep your hairs in place, and you're good to go.

Makeup Trend From London: Baby Pink Cheeks

@simonerocha_

At Simone Rocha, models wore a generous amount of baby pink blush on the apples of their cheeks. Pro tip: Seal with a setting spray if you're concerned about transferring the pigment on your face mask.

Makeup Trend Milan: Matching Eyes & Lips

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images

The easiest way to achieve a cohesive look is by choosing the same color to match your lids to your lips. Brighten your mood by opting for a vivid yellow, shown at Daniela Gregis, or go for a color that's suitable for everyday, like light dusty pink.

Makeup Trend Milan: Strobed Inner-Eye Corners

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Try the runway-approved throwback look, seen at N21, by adding a smidge of silver to the inner corners of the eyes, and keep the rest of your lids bare. Bonus points if you finish off with flashy diamonds.

Makeup Trend From Milan: Vivid Lips

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

At Max Mara, fashion week veteran Diane Kendal choose an array of deep red and berry lip shades for the models. She opted for a glossy finish for the lips, and kept the skin on the subdued side.

Makeup Trend From Paris: Gray Smokey Eye

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Chanel's beauty for its Spring/Summer 2021 show reflected its clothing, which was inspired by cinema, according to British Vogue. The brand's global creative makeup artist Lucia Pica did a smokey-grey eye on top with no makeup on the bottom. "In a way, it had a sort of ’90s Winona Ryder feel to it," Pica told British Vogue.

Makeup Trend From Paris: Thick, Intense Liner

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Thick black eyeliner in the waterline might bring back memories of your middle school days, however, Dior proves the grungy look can be ultra-glam, too. Peter Philips, who keyed the show, told TZR that the inspiration behind the look was the show's runway venue located near the Tuileries Garden in Paris. To avoid skewing too retro, Philips opted for a thick liner over a precise cat-eye. Achieve the look at home with the brand's waterproof eyeliner.

Makeup Trend From Paris: Bare Face

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The no-makeup makeup look is still going strong, according to the beauty look at Coperni. The models at the show sported makeup-free eyes, flushed pink cheeks, and no lip products. Recreate the look by swiping blush on your cheeks, nose, and chin.