Lipstick lovers around the world are probably longing for the day that they can make up for lost time with their matte and high-shine formulas. But as protective masks become a mandate across the country and even the world, the attention is less on our pouts and more on the lids. And while the fashion industry is skipping the large crowds and expansive runways this year, the best eye makeup trends for 2020 are keeping in mind those who still love full-glam, while considering the great necessity for facial coverings.

From metallic shadows that surpass the brows, to the ever-so-classic cat-eye, the trends seen on this season's digital runways ensure that you can make up — no pun intended — for everything that's missing in the lips category. There's still an emphasis on a radiant complexion, though. However, also tailoring to the times, the bold sweeps of blush we've seen in fashion weeks past are being replaced with a light layer of foundation, a dusting of setting powder, and a hint of highlighter on the apples of the cheeks.

So ahead, check out the eye makeup trends that made it to the exclusive-as-ever Paris couture fashion week, and will make you feel a whole lot better about the days of naked lips.

Eye Makeup Trend For 2020: Metallic Lids

Seen at: Ralph & Russo

Ralph and Russo's springtime paradise was complimented by models donning bold, silver metallic lids. The look winged out, created by makeup artist Naoko Sofia Patrizia Scintu, stopped just short of the temple for extra drama. On the skin, models wore nothing but a sheer flush of blush of pink to awaken the skin.

Eye Makeup Trend For 2020: Classic Winged Liner

Seen at: Alexis Mabille

Taking a note out of the '60's, Alexis Mabille's lone model posed wearing just a bold cat eye. The simple, understated look juxtaposed marvelously against against the vibrant and ornate patterns of the collection. Makeup artist Lloyd Simmonds then added a light fill to the brows to finish the look.

Eye Makeup Trend For 2020: Lavender Swipes

Imane Ayissi

Seen at: Imane Ayissi

At Imane Ayissi, the show's model wore a bright-lavender eyeshadow that trailed up into the brow bone for a total-coverage eye look created by Manon Cąná Škoviènová. To apply, simply add the color to a packing brush and work into the lid.

Eye Makeup Trend For 2020: Printed Brows

Seen at: Guo Pei

When a collection is centered around animal prints, it's only right that the eyebrows follow suit. For Guo Pei, models got zebra-printed brows that were paired heavy black-lined eyes. To achieve the audacious look, first coat the entire brow in a white brow pomade — for increased placement control — and create black stripes atop.

Eye Makeup Trend For 2020: Draped Pink Shadow

Seen at: Viktor&Rolf

A showcase inspired by love, Viktor&Rolf stayed on theme with makeup. Heaps of pink and red shadows adorned the outer corners of the eyelids, dusting up into the temples, and trailing the cheeks. To create a look similar to that of makeup artist Mathias van Hooff's, place a cream formula onto a blending surface, picking up product with a compact contour brush, and sweep with abandon.

Eye Makeup Trend For 2020: Dusted Liners

Seen at: Stephane Rolland

Tom Sapin used MAC Cosmetics to create sultry eyes for Stephane Rolland's showcase. To recreate, use a black liner on the waterline and on the lash liner, then smudge with a brown or grey eyeshadow.