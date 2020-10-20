Remembering to apply sunscreen during the summer is one thing. Applying it after three rounds of moisturizers once the temperatures begin to drop is a whole other ball game. Still, if you are one of the shoppers who invests in Supergoop!'s new Cloud 9 100% Mineral Sun Balm, you might find yourself much more tempted to slather on the SPF. Unveiled via the popular sun-protection brand's website on Oct. 20, the $26 SPF 40 face and body balm is the answer to keeping your skin safe from the sun and chilly, dehydrating weather.

Since it's a balm, rather than the typical squeeze-bottle formula. Cloud 9 uses a bevy of hydrators as its base, including murumuru and shea butter, which help create the intensely hydrating texture. Baobab, sea buckthorn, buriti, and rosehip oils are mixed in, too, creating a dewy glow once applied to your skin — and shielding it from any environmental aggressors you undoubtedly encounter during the day. (Think: pollution, smoke, indoor air conditioning, etcetera.)

Plus, anywhere you apply Cloud 9 will get the perk of broad-spectrum, non-nano SPF 40. You can smooth a layer onto your face as the final step of your skin care routine, or turn the product onto your cuticles, lips, or the back of your hands; anywhere you experience dryness during the winter, or isn't often protected from UV rays. Reef-safe 20.4 percent zinc oxide and 1.14 percent titanium dioxide are the two active ingredients in the mineral formula.

Expect it to play nicely beneath makeup, as well, if you do want to create a more matte finish. For those who prefer the dewy glow of the balm, Supergoop! does note on its website that Cloud 9 is formulated with its Mineral Blend Technology, which helps the notoriously tricky minerals blend into your skin with ease — so it's less likely to leave behind a noticeable cast.

For now you can shop the new Cloud 9 balm on Supergoop.com as well as online at Sephora, with an in-store launch arriving on Oct. 23.

