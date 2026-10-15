Although those most immersed in the fashion world typically dress up every day of the year, Halloween still offers a unique opportunity to go even more over the top, naturally making it a favorite amongst the most stylish people. It’s the one time of year when people can fully embrace whoever they want to be without question, experiment with different aesthetics, and step outside of their sartorial comfort zones.

Whether you’re channeling a spooky, witchy vibe, serving full glam, or embodying your favorite pop culture icon, Halloween is the best excuse to go all out — and this year gave us plenty of inspiration to pull from. From the romantic 19th-century wardrobe of Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, to Zendaya’s headline-making ensembles for The Odyssey’s press tour and the hot pink Adela phenomenon, there’s a surplus of topical looks to embrace this October.

With Halloween festivities quickly approaching and the pressure to find the perfect costume officially on, TZR has rounded up several options that are easily recreatable with just a few staple pieces available to shop online. So if you’re still searching for a unique costume to impress the cultured crowd, don’t fret. Below, find 12 Halloween costume ideas inspired by 2026’s biggest moments in music, fashion, film, and more.

Zendaya’s The Odyssey Angel

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Law Roach and Zendaya are always putting together the best — and most viral — looks, and their Matières Fécales moment from The Odyssey press tour is no exception. Add some massive wings to your wardrobe and channel your inner Goddess of Olympus wherever your Halloweekend takes you.

Carrie White

Carrie, 2026. Courtesy of Prime Video

With the new Carrie series lighting up Prime Video, it’s only right to pay homage to the iconic Stephen King character, who originally debuted in the 1976 film of the same name. The titular role has lots of great looks throughout the movie, but the undeniable favorite is certainly when she burns her school down in a bloodied prom dress.

Freaky Nikki

With Obsession receiving critical acclaim from horror fans and film buffs alike — not to mention the Oscar buzz surrounding its leading actor, Inde Navarrette — we have a feeling Freaky Nikki will be a very popular costume this year. Practice your most terrifying frowns in the mirror, spend all day standing in the same spot waiting for your costume to arrive in the mail, and boom — you’ve already nailed her vibe. Want to go the extra mile? Add a little blood around the eyes for some extra oomph. Dealer’s choice.

Miranda Priestly

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Dress like the dictator of fashion herself this Halloween and scare your assistants (or perhaps your friends) with the power of a few carefully chosen words and effortlessly chic looks. She’s a fierce force to be reckoned with, especially when it comes to her quiet-yet-captivating style. Channel that energy and run with it — you won’t be disappointed. That’s all.

Elle Woods

(+) Courtesy of Prime Video (+) Courtesy of Prime Video INFO 1/2

Whether you loved following the original Elle Woods plot at Harvard Law or got equally invested in her Seattle upbringing in this year’s Prime Video series — aptly titled Elle — the perfectly pink character’s wardrobe is incredibly easy to recreate. Not to mention, many of her staples can seamlessly blend into a modern everyday ensemble, making pieces for the costume ones you can wear long after Halloween concludes.

Adéla

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If you want to feel like an it girl this Halloween, there’s no better way than dressing up as one of the most up-and-coming stars, Adéla. Her hot-pink hair is iconic on its own, but pair it with a chic, sultry look, and you’re going to feel like the next big pop star (“with a big bra for them big hits”). Grab a wig, a bustier, and mini shorts, and you’re ready to take the stage.

Cathy In Wuthering Heights

Our girl in mourning deserved a fabulous look, and Margot Robbie — at the direction of Costume Designer Jacqueline Durran — delivered in the latest adaptation of Wuthering Heights. Our favorite detail? Her hair, tied with ribbons that mimicked the lacing of a corset. Get dolled up, darling, and wait for your love to finally arrive.

The Owens Sisters In Practical Magic 2

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With all the nostalgia surrounding Practical Magic 2 this year, the film’s witchy energy is sure to take over costume parties everywhere. Rather than choosing a specific character to recreate, why not simply embrace the whimsical goth fashion of the two leading ladies (as portrayed by Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock)? And, of course, feel free to add a midnight margarita for the perfect cherry (or lime?) on top.

Supergirl

Supergirl is the girl of the year, and we’re here for it. With the new movie bringing our favorite superhero back to the spotlight, we found the perfect way to channel her iconic look — with a cozy twist. This super cute hoodie brings all the right details, while a red mini skirt and matching boots complete the look. Throw it all together, and you’re ready to save the world in style.

Harry Styles On Tour

Harryween is coming up all too soon, and we know the Harries love putting their own fun twist on the festivities, so why not dress up as Harry himself? This costume idea was a fan favorite among the TZR editors, so get ready to dance and sing all night, whether you’re taking the stage or heading to a Halloween party. And don’t forget your “Satellite” stompers.

Marilyn Monroe

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Marilyn Monroe has been an icon for generations, inspiring so many with her timeless beauty, confidence, and undeniable glamour. As we celebrate what would have been her 100th birthday in 2026, we’re reminded to embrace our own fierce, sexy, and beautiful selves, just as Monroe did.

Dolly Parton

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What better way to celebrate Dolly Parton and the incredible legacy she left behind than by paying homage to her iconic style? Beyond her unforgettable music and larger-than-life persona, we also wanted to highlight her incredibly philanthropic work. To tie it all together, we added a cute book clutch as a nod to her love of literacy and the lasting impact of her Imagination Library. A little sparkle, a lot of hair, and a look inspired by a true icon.