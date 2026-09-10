New York Fashion Week has a way of making its presence known. Sure, the city is always a playground for experimental style, but the fashion set kicks things into full throttle during the biannual event. Such is the case this time around, as attendees are already setting the bar high for the coming weeks. A lime green jacket paired with a zebra print skirt? A red tank alongside bubblegum pink trousers? The NYFW Spring/Summer 2027 street style is giving us plenty to talk about already — and things are just getting started.

As predicted, street style stars are sporting some of the season’s biggest trends on the streets. One overarching theme thus far? Maximalism. Minimalist, understated footwear is being traded for freaky shoes, while tactical textures are out in full force — faux fur, fringe, and velvet included. Animal prints, too, are populating the sidewalks of the Big Apple. In other words, the unofficial motto this week seems to be: the bolder, the better.

Below, feast your eyes on the best street style moments from NYFW Spring/Summer 2027. And you know the drill: Check back over the next few days, as this post will be updated with even more standout looks.

Day 1

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Marissa Galante Frank, the fashion director of accessories and beauty at Bloomingdale’s, gave a tropical-looking printed skirt a polished spin.

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Accessories can really make or break a look, as proven here.

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If Caroline Maguire, Shopbop’s senior fashion director, has anything to say about it, we’ll all be wearing our pants backward soon.

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Distressed, lived-in leather jackets are here to stay, according to freelance writer Laurel Pantin.

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Zebra print is basically a neutral, right?

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This showgoer pulled out her barn jacket a bit early this year.