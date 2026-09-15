Amidst the wave of nostalgic reboots, prequels, and sequels this year, Practical Magic 2 is definitely one I’ve been most excited about. Growing up, the original 1998 film about two witchy sisters navigating love and life was an absolute favorite of mine. It’s also a film I quote and reference endlessly to this day (midnight margaritas, anyone?). The sequel brings back Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens, respectively, and welcomes new stars Joey King and Maisie Williams as Sally’s daughters, Kylie and Antonia. My excitement around the film (which hit theaters on Sept. 11) bled into my wardrobe, causing me to embrace a “whimsigoth” fall, fit for a witchy woman.

For those unfamiliar with the buzzy autumn aesthetic sweeping social feeds, here’s a quick explainer: The look essentially marries dark gothic tones with more ethereal, romantic, celestial ones. Think flowing pieces in chiffon, buttery velvets, and soft silks; corset tops and slip dresses with romantic lace trimming in dark, earthy, or jewel tones. As someone who lives for a fantastical look, this witchy fashion energy is right up my alley, and one I was eager to jump on for fall (even if the season hasn’t officially started yet).

Ahead, see my Owens-approved take on the whimsigoth trend.

Angela Melero

I believe in my heart of hearts that Sally Owens — the softer, more grounded of the two sisters — would absolutely wear this ruffled, asymmetrical skirt. Its blue plaid print and lightweight cotton fabric make it ideal for romping around a coastal New England town (like the unnamed one Practical Magic is set in), and the ruffled finish gives it the perfect whimsical, romantic flair. To ground the piece, I paired it with a high-neck black tank and some heavy brown Frye boots.

Angela Melero

For a take on Gillian Owens’ more sultry aesthetic, I reached for this pairing from Reformation’s new fall offering. The ruffled corseted top reads more Old World, while the silk emerald tapestry midi skirt gives it some modern edge that still reads very fantastical. To keep the focus on the separates, I opted for neutral lace-up sandals.

Angela Melero

I don’t know what I love more about this set: the espresso jacquard or the dainty black lace trim? Together, the details create a dreamy look that’s perfect for a fall date night. For the ultimate whimsigoth finish, I accessorized with a pair of patent black Mary Jane heels that I’m sure any coastal witch would have in her wardrobe.

Angela Melero

You can’t have magic without a great cape with which to conjure. Admittedly, I’ve had this chiffon style — from Zara’s inaugural Fall 2024 collab with Kate Moss — in my closet for quite some time, eager for the right moment to take it to the streets. It seems now is the perfect time for a test run, especially when paired with a rock-and-roll-inspired sheer blouse. For everyday wear, I paired the dramatic top with practical jean bottoms and black point-toe boots.

Angela Melero

A slinky black slip dress is a witchy staple, if you ask me. To up the romance factor, I chose one with more dainty details. This Rixo style included a thick black ribbon, woven around the waist for a sexy cinched effect. Again, I made the look countryside-appropriate with my heavy brown Frye boots.