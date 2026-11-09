By now, all the Halloween candy has likely been devoured, and you’re slowly easing into holiday mode. In other words, making travel plans (time to see the ‘rents!) and getting a head start on your shopping. While we sadly can’t help with the former, we do have a suggestion for where to start your gift hunt: November’s fashion news. Between the onslaught of new collections and buzzy brand collaborations, the month is shaping up to be one of the busiest of the year.

If you’re shopping for the most fashion-forward person in your life, no need to stress — there are countless new collections to choose from. If they’re a jewelry enthusiast, check out Jeanne Damas and Agatha Paris’ French girl-approved pieces, which span heart-shaped pendant necklaces, chunky rings, and pearl-adorned earrings. Meanwhile, for something a tad more playful, Brilliant Earth and Ring Pop have teamed up for a second collection featuring candy-colored rings. And for the home decor lover on your list? Wow them with a rug from Reformation’s new collaboration with French rugmaker Les Éditions de Tapis.

This is just a taste of what’s to come. Ahead, catch up on everything happening in the fashion industry this November, from holiday capsules to brand partnerships. As always, we’ll update this story throughout the coming weeks.

Charli xcx Teams Up With Vinted To Sell Her Tour Looks

Courtesy Of Vinted

If you’ve been keeping up with Charli xcx’s pop star style, now’s your chance to snag a piece straight from her wardrobe. On November 16, the musician is teaming up with resale platform Vinted to sell looks from her Music, Fashion, Film tour, along with special archival pieces, with all proceeds benefiting charity. Among the highlights? A Christian Audigier dress she wore while performing at Austin City Limits, a sheer gray blouse sourced from a Bushwick-based Y2K vintage seller and worn at her San Diego show, and a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress she sported onstage in Las Vegas. “Some were found on Vinted in the first place, worn on stage, and are now going back out into the world. Which feels like a full circle,” Charli xcx shared in a statement.

Reformation Launches Its First-Ever Rug Collaboration

Courtesy Of Reformation

Reformation is coming for your living room. On November 9, the eco-friendly fashion brand launched its first-ever rug collection in collaboration with French rugmaker Les Éditions de Tapis, the company behind the rugs found in Ref stores. Co-designed by Reformation and Les Éditions de Tapis founder Thomas Coccimiglio, the collection features nine limited-edition, made-to-order designs inspired by Parisian interiors and L.A.’s laid-back lifestyle. Available exclusively online, the rugs range from $1,200 to $5,000.

Atalos Introduces Its Debut Piece

Courtesy Of Atalos

Say hello to Atalos, a new seasonless, logo-free basics brand based in New York. This month, the label debuted its first piece, the Fleming pullover, crafted in Portugal from heavyweight loopback cotton and featuring 100% Italian cashmere lining in the hood and pockets. “It all started with my father’s sweatshirt,” founder Charlotte Textor shared about the inspiration behind the silhouette. “When he gave it to me after 45 years, it was still in almost perfect condition. I added little details, like cashmere lining in the hood and pockets that only you really know is there. I wanted to make something you’d keep that long and eventually hand down.” Run, don’t walk: Only 200 of these limited-edition pullovers were produced.

Jimmy Choo Introduces Choo Stories

Courtesy Of Jimmy Choo

On Nov. 3, Jimmy Choo announced its new series, Choo Stories, which celebrates life’s transformative moments. The first installment stars Olivia Dean, offering a behind-the-scenes look at her sold-out world tour, The Art of Loving: Live. Naturally, there are plenty of fashion moments, with the Grammy-winning artist wearing custom ready-to-wear pieces and shoes designed by Jimmy Choo’s creative director, Sandra Choi. Each chapter in the series will feature candid conversations exploring the stories behind these milestone moments.

Steff Eleoff Opens Its First NYC Pop-Up

Courtesy Of Steff Eleoff

Canadian contemporary jewelry designer Steff Eleoff made her New York retail debut earlier this month, hosting her first NYC pop-up from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5 at Shopify’s 131 Greene Street space. With 75% of the brand’s customer base located in the United States, the Big Apple was a natural choice for the occasion. The pop-up celebrated the debut of Drip, the latest chapter of Eleoff’s first full collection, Body of Water. The namesake designer is also known for her Tech Ring Covers, handcrafted fine jewelry pieces that transform the Oura Ring into a sculptural statement accessory. Though the pop-up has since wrapped, you can still shop the brand’s designs online.

Warby Parker Collaborates With Rare Beauty

Up your frame game this month with eyewear from the new Warby Parker and Rare Beauty collection. Inspired by the beauty brand’s bestselling Soft Pinch line, the limited-edition five-piece collection was made to complement its viral product. The campaign was fronted by Katseye’s Megan Skiendiel, marking her first solo campaign to date. Plus, in addition to the Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program, Warby Parker has made a donation in support of the Rare Impact Fund, which helps increase access to youth mental health services and education around the world.

Brilliant Earth Collaborates With Ring Pop

Courtesy Of Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth’s latest pieces are extra sweet. On Nov. 5, the fine jewelry brand teamed up with Ring Pop for its second collection together, following the success of their first launch last December. Inspired by Ring Pop’s new wedding collection, the designs were created in collaboration with celebrity wedding and event planner Mindy Weiss. Enter: Three candy-colored cocktail rings featuring lab-grown padparadscha sapphires, yellow sapphires, and pink amethysts, all set in 14-karat gold and priced at $1,790 each.

Carolyn Murphy & La DoubleJ Launch A Capsule

Courtesy Of La DoubleJ

On Nov. 5, La DoubleJ launched Sisterhood of Light, a holiday capsule collection created in partnership with model Carolyn Murphy. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of La DoubleJ’s signature Swing dress, the capsule reflects Murphy’s personal style, reimagining the beloved silhouette in seven iterations. The lineup also features the brand’s hallmark colors and prints, along with luxe details and fabrics like jacquard, fil coupé, paillettes, and hand embroidery. Shot on the shores of Lake Maggiore, Italy, the campaign stars Murphy herself, modeling the new designs.

Jeanne Damas Partners With Agatha Paris

Courtesy Of Jeanne Damas

On Nov. 4, Jeanne Damas, French fashion girl and founder of Rouje, joined forces with Agatha Paris for a seven-piece jewelry collection. Damas worked closely with the brand’s design team to create the capsule, which pays tribute to Agatha’s ‘70s roots. Silhouettes she personally loves, treasured keepsakes, and vintage finds served as jumping-off points for the line. One of the collection’s standout designs even comes directly from Agatha’s 1992 catalog — the year Damas was born.

Miron Crosby Launches A Glove Collection

Courtesy Of Miron Crosby

Cowboy boot brand Miron Crosby is expanding its product assortment, debuting its first-ever glove collection on Nov. 5 — bringing its expertise in leather, craftsmanship, and Western design to the winter essential. For the launch, Miron Crosby partnered with Agnelle, a third-generation leather glove maker in business since 1937, to create statement-making styles featuring studs, braided details, and suede.

Heaven Mayhem & Ouai Launch Wearable Fragrance Necklaces

Courtesy Of Heaven Mayhem

Part fragrance, part necklace — Heaven Mayhem and Ouai joined forces to create a one-of-a-kind hybrid design, marking Heaven Mayhem founder Pia Mance’s first foray into beauty. Available in two vase-inspired pendant styles, each inspired by an iconic Ouai fragrance, the necklaces retail for $125. Now, you’ll never have to worry about a midday perfume touch-up again.

Cotopaxi & Fujifilm Instax Limited-Edition Collaboration

Courtesy Of Cotopaxi

Outerwear brand Cotopaxi teamed up with Fujifilm Instax for a limited-edition collaboration — just in time for holiday gifting. The hero piece? The Cotopaxi x Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 Instant Camera Bundle ($175), which brings together Cotopaxi’s signature colorful designs and Instax’s instant photography. Each bundle includes a Todo 1L Shoulder Bag, accessory bag, camera strap, 10-pack of instant film, and co-branded stickers. The launch also kicks off Cotodays, the brand’s 11-day celebration featuring product drops, fresh takes on key styles, and more.

VESTIRSI Drops A New Woven Collection

Courtesy Of VESTIRSI

This month, VESTIRSI unveiled a new woven collection, a timeless lineup of handbags handcrafted by artisans in Tuscany using premium Italian calf leather. Priced from $459 to $699, the collection spans shoulder bags and crossbody styles in classic black and chocolate brown, each handwoven using traditional Italian leatherworking techniques.