When thinking of a quintessential Hollywood premiere, images of glamour, elegance, and timeless style may come to mind. The cast of Wuthering Heights, the Emily Brontë romance novel film adaptation, made sure to deliver on the above and more when they hit the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 28. Starring actors Margot Robbie (who also produced the film) and Jacob Elordi led the charge, bringing the signature dark gothic elements from the movie to real life. Robbie has already proven her affinity for method dressing throughout the press tour, and the rest of the evening’s attendees seemed to have also gotten the memo.

From Charli XCX to Cara Delevingne, the night was a feast of meaningful, Victorian and Elizabethan-inspired fashion moments. XCX, who wrote the soundtrack for the film, wore a custom Vivienne Westwood ball gown that felt like the perfect take on a modern period piece. Even the film’s director Emerald Fennell leaned into the drama, wearing a structured black gown with red piping. Robbie’s Catherine Earnshaw character mostly wears black, white, and red for the majority of her costumes, from what we’ve seen so far — which explains why she opted for a custom black and red Schiaparelli haute couture corseted gown for her big debut.

The main story of the night, however, was Robbie’s necklace. The Oscar nominee got her hands on a rare heart-shaped pendant that was gifted to Elizabeth Taylor for her 40th birthday in 1972 by her husband Richard Burton. Later sold at auction for $8.8 million to an anonymous buyer in 2011, the Taj Mahal diamond pendant was loaned to Robbie as the statement-making finishing touch for her look. She took Elizabethan-inspired quite literally. The ruby, jade, and diamond encrusted piece dates back to 1627 and includes an original inscription that translates to “Love is Everlasting.” So you can see how its romantic history, heart-shape, and rubies played into the movies main themes.

Scroll on to see the best looks from the starry Los Angeles premiere night.

Margot Robbie

In Schiaparelli.

Jacob Elordi

In Bottega Veneta.

Charli XCX

In Vivienne Westwood.

Hong Chau

In Thom Browne.

Cara Delevingne

In Wiederhoeft.

Emerald Fennell

In Armani Privé.

Alison Oliver

In Dior.

Shazad Latif

In Maison Margiela.

Delilah Belle

In Jean Pierre Khoury.

Quannah Chasinghorse

Ariana Madix

In ALmée Couture.