Since Dolly Parton’s family announced her passing on Tuesday afternoon, seemingly the entire world has been in mourning. From musicians she influenced — like Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, and Maren Morris — to former co-stars Jane Fonda, Julia Roberts, and Carol Burnett, the legendary performer’s impact on people from every corner of the Earth is undeniable. And although her musical and acting talents brought her much of the success she experienced throughout her career, her contributions to the culture through her bold and glamorous looks are just as powerful.

From the very start of her professional life, Parton’s big blonde hair was a key element of her signature look. Her voluminous ‘do was always accompanied by a thick wing of eyeliner and glittering eyeshadow, which typically matched whatever colorful ensemble she was wearing in the moment. Parton often opted for outfits in a singular color, playing with different hues of one shade. But when she wasn’t embracing the rainbow, she often stuck to all-black or white tight dresses and jacket-and-skirt combos — each piece typically adorned with plenty of flashy, bejeweled accessories and a sky-high heel.

“It costs a lot of money to look this cheap,” Parton memorably said. After being told to tone down her look by music executives early on in her career, the singer didn’t listen, and instead doubled down on her now-iconic aesthetic. And although Parton told Allure in a 2020 interview that her hair was a “fire hazard” and that she’s “not a fashion icon; I’m an eyesore,” her legacy begs to differ.

Below, take a look at some of Parton’s most fabulous style moments over the last 50 years.

Monochromatic Violet, 1976

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For a performance at the UK Country Music Festival, Parton donned a multi-layered, monochromatic purple look featuring a sheer, flowy chiffon dress, darker purple camisole, and studded leather belt. Naturally, her eyeshadow matched her outfit.

Hot Pink Bodysuit, 1977

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At the 1977 Grammy Awards, Parton was nominated for her song “All I Can Do” in the Best Country Vocal Performance, Female category. For the occasion, she wore a vibrant, hot pink jumpsuit complete with a white rhinestone-covered vest and voluminous bell sleeves.

Pink Satin & Fur, 1980

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Rather than wear a commercial brand to the premiere of her first major film, 9 to 5, Parton commissioned the movie’s costume designer, Ann Roth, to create her red carpet gown. The strapless baby pink, lace-covered dress cinched her waist with its corseted hourglass silhouette and was accessorized with plenty of diamonds and an oversized pink feather stole.

Form-Fitting Sequined Gown, 1981

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At the 1981 Academy Awards, Parton was nominated for Best Original Song, thanks to the timeless title track she wrote for 9 to 5. To perform the working woman anthem, she wore an ultra-fitted black spandex gown adorned in a variety of sparkling rhinestones.

Covered In Crystals, 1988

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To accept her award for Favorite All-Around Female Entertainer at the 1988 People’s Choice Awards, Parton donned an all-white intricately beaded gown by costume designer Tony Chase. She matched the ensemble with a multi-row pearl choker and accompanying drop earrings.

Denim & Shades, 1995

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In one of her more casual appearances, Parton wore high-waisted acid-wash denim jeans and a white cotton long-sleeve top during a 1984 performance in Nashville. Oversized aviator sunglasses and a crisp cowboy hat punctuated the look.

Flouncy Mini Skirt, 2003

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A flouncy, frayed, multi-colored patterned mini skirt and ruffled V-neck black blouse were Parton’s wardrobe of choice for a performance of “Jolene,” as she promoted her tribute album Just Because I’m A Woman: Songs of Dolly Parton, on The Tonight Show in 2003.

Bedazzled Skirt Suit, 2009

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Twenty-eight years after the 1980 release of the film 9 to 5, Parton revisited the celebrated story, serving as the composer and lyricist for the 9 to 5 musical on Broadway. Her work earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score in 2009. For the show’s opening night, she wore a custom-made, crystal-embellished white midi skirt-and-blazer set, paired with bejeweled, rhinestone-accented open-toed heels.

Sheer & Off-The-Shoulder, 2019

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Steve Summers, Parton’s longtime costume designer, crafted a custom bohemian-style, off-the-shoulder, sheer-paneled chiffon dress for her musical slot at the 53rd Annual Country Music Awards in 2019. Serving as co-host of the show with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire that evening, Parton went through five different outfit changes, also made by Summers.

Silver Studs, 2022

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Rather than wear something by her personal costume designer, Parton selected a black long-sleeve midi dress by Balmain for the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The look featured silver grommets all over, with various chains looped throughout.

Peek-a-Boo Lingerie, 2025

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If Parton taught us anything, it’s that you’re never too old to show some skin. For a 2025 press event announcing her forthcoming autobiographical Broadway production, Dolly: An Original Musical, she layered a lacy black bra underneath a white three-quarter-length jacket, giving a subtly sexy peek-a-boo detail alongside her black leather pencil skirt.