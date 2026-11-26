Those who know me well know my devotion to ‘90s rom-coms runs deep. My Best Friend’s Wedding, Sleepless in Seattle, While You Were Sleeping — I can quote them all on command. And while I hold all the major rom-com queens in high esteem (Julia! Sandy!), Meg Ryan holds a particularly special place in my heart. I would also argue that the actor defined the rom-com genre of the ‘90s, thanks to films like the aforementioned Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally, French Kiss, and my personal favorite, You’ve Got Mail.

If you need further proof of this woman’s impact on pop culture, look no further than your Instagram feed come Sept. 1. Yes, at the start of the fall season, social media lights up with all manner of Meg Ryan fall style references from her iconic films. From her cozy cable knits and oversized textured blazers to her pinafore dresses and signature sweater sets, this woman’s on-screen style is carefully studied and emulated every autumn.

Well, I’m proud to say I’m the latest to fall in line. In the name of rom-com fandom, I decided to make Meg Ryan my style muse this fall, carefully studying some of her most classic moments from two of my favorite films of hers. As it happens, in addition to being comfy, the ensembles were surprisingly easy to copy, thanks to their timelessness.

Ahead, see how I channeled my inner Meg Ryan. Now, all that’s left is hunting down my slightly awkward and overtly sarcastic love interest.

Outfit 1: When Harry Met Sally

(+) Columbia Pictures/Still (+) Angela Melero INFO 1/2

In the 1989 hit, Ryan showcased some of her signatures that she’s known for to this day. At the top of this list is her penchant for a soft turtleneck sweater, often tucked into high-waisted jeans and sealed with a belt and loafers. This was by far the easiest formula to emulate, as it was already sitting in my closet. To recreate the look for modern-day, I opted for a cashmere mock-neck sweater, roomy ‘90s jeans, a simple black belt, and my favorite heeled loafers from COS.

Outfit 2: When Harry Met Sally

(+) Castle Rock/Nelson/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock (+) Angela Melero INFO 1/2

Again, no one demonstrated the versatility of a sweater better than Ryan in the ‘90s. In another moment from When Harry Met Sally, the actor styled an oversized red cable-knit sweater with a cotton mini skirt, tights, and pumps. For my slightly sexier take, I paired my H&M top with a textured mini wrap style from the brand, opaque black tights, and block-heel slingbacks.

Outfit 3: You’ve Got Mail

(+) Warner Bros./Still (+) Angela Melero INFO 1/2

Of all the fall Ryan looks, the one I was most excited to test drive was the sweater set, which was best demonstrated on You’ve Got Mail. A popular ‘90s trend, these two-in-one tops were popularized by a variety of labels, but Calvin Klein championed them like no other. As it happens, the brand is still offering sweater sets in more modernized versions, one of which I was able to get my hands on. The heather gray knit features a skinny-strapped tank with a tiny logo at the chest and is topped with a long-sleeved shrug (as opposed to a long cardigan). It seems the staple has not lost its magic in 30 years, seeing as I received plentiful compliments when I wore it out to lunch, pairing it with navy trousers and snakeskin pumps.

Outfit 4: You’ve Got Mail

(+) Warner Bros./Still (+) Angela Melero INFO 1/2

Ryan’s pinafore dress moment from You’ve Got Mail is an outfit that forever stands out in my mind and one I knew I wanted to modernize this season. While the actor’s version was a bit more boxy, I found a more structured version from Banana Republic that just slightly cinched at the waist. I layered the dress over a cashmere turtleneck from Uniqlo and accessorized with tights and my go-to Wally Boots from Staud. Perfection.

Outfit 5: When Harry Met Sally

(+) Moviestore/Shutterstock (+) Angela Melero INFO 1/2

The look that’s likely the most recognizable from When Harry Met Sally is the one on the film’s poster. Face-to-face with co-star Billy Crystal against a classic fall setting, Ryan wears a very Annie Hall-esque ensemble of straight-leg trousers, a gray blazer, printed blouse, and bowler-style hat. For my take, I reached for my newly acquired Damson Madder plaid wide-leg pants, a pinstripe button-down passed down from my late grandfather, an oversized textured blazer, and a vintage bowler hat that I snagged from a consignment shop years ago.