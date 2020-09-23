A side effect of the pandemic, everyone seems to spending a little more time in the great outdoors, where open space is in no shortage and social distancing is guaranteed. The fashion pack is no exception — and their sojourns into the wilderness have brought on a batch of chic, nature-friendly ensembles in its path. What's surprising about how celebrities do the outdoorsy fashion trend is that each is entirely different from the next. It all depends on their "al fresco" pastimes of choice — which, lucky for us, means that you can draw inspo from whichever fashion girl most closely suits your style.

For those who may be heading to the mountains this fall, you'll want to pilfer some inspiration from Kendall Jenner, whose unitard and hiking boots outfit totally upped the standards from the perfunctory pair of bike shorts. Or, if your activity of choice looks more like a morning, open air yoga, Kerry Washington's activewear set is a great place to start. Animal lovers, rather, will relish Kourtney Kardashian and Bella Hadid's sartorial choices, both of which are primed for spending time in the pasture and horseback riding.

No matter what you favor, continue ahead for some celeb-worthy inspiration:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How Celebrities Do Outdoorsy Fashion: Kendall Jenner

Jenner is no stranger to woodsy weekend trips, and her latest trek over Labor Day weekend came with an outfit that went viral instantly. Wearing a catsuit from Sororite and Yeezy's Season 5 Military Boots (both of which are now sold out), Jenner's athleisure style is slim-fitting and practical, equipping her for a hike in balmy temperatures.

How Celebrities Do Outdoorsy Fashion: Hailey Bieber

In ever-enduring support of her husband, Hailey Bieber has been sporting Drew House sweatsuits all summer long — and her latest is in a chic lavender shade. She paired the set with her favorite Nike sneakers.

How Celebrities Do Outdoorsy Fashion: Kourtney Kardashian

In June, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a precious photo of her and a baby lamb, in an ensemble that put an androgynous spin on 2020's cottagecore trend. Wearing a plaid menswear shirt (which Scott Disick signaled had come from his closet) and a pair of baggy wide-leg jeans, Kardashian totally leaned into the country girl aesthetic.

How Celebrities Do Outdoorsy Fashion: Janet Mock

Mock perfected athleisure with her Pyer Moss cropped mockneck top and track pants.

How Celebrities Do Outdoorsy Fashion: Reese Witherspoon

In a cheeky post about embodying a camp counselor amidst Summer 2020's stay-home orders, Witherspoon opted for an ensemble befitting the role — a wide-brimmed straw hat, an easy white tee, fabric shorts, and a polka-dotted neck scarf, for added detail.

How Celebrities Do Outdoorsy Fashion: Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's socially distanced summer has involved a lot of time at her mother's farm house in Pennsylvania, where her horses are stationed. For a day of riding, Hadid wore HVN's floral-embroidered cardigan and an $8 pair of Lee corduroy jeans — both of which have unsurprisingly sold out. Her Doc Martens combat boots are still in stock, and DL1961 makes a near-dupe of her trousers.

How Celebrities Do Outdoorsy Fashion: Kerry Washington

Washington always wears an eye-popping activewear set — and this one in particular was an internet favorite. While the exact brand is unconfirmed, fashion girls are guessing that it's from sustainable activewear label Girlfriend Collective, which is a favorite of Washington's.