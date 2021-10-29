For Date Night, Dua Lipa Loves To Wear This Type Of Shoe

Ever since Balenciaga Triple S sneakers entered the scene in 2017, they have led the hype in everyone wanting a pair of dadcore shoes. Now, every fashion lover has added at least one pair of this chunky style into their footwear collection. These kicks have become a regular staple amongst celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski. While they all rocked the shoe for running errands or in a more casual way, Dua Lipa wore her chunky dad sneakers for date night. She proved one doesn’t need a pair of fancy heels to look and feel confident for a night out.

The singer went on a dinner date with Anwar Hadid at an Iranian restaurant called Berenjak! in London's Soho area on Oct. 28. Her outfit for the night consisted of a coordinating blue and purple patterned halterneck set worn underneath a black oversized blazer. (This key piece is the ideal outerwear for autumn if you want to create that polished vibe.) For accessories, she chose to brighten up her look with a hot pink Marshall Columbia plush bag and wore a handful of colorful rings. When it came to her footwear, she ditched her trendy Mary Janes and stilettos in favor of Prada’s comfy Cloudbust Sneakers.

Old Boy's Club / BACKGRID

Lipa’s choice in date-night shoes might have taken you by surprise — especially if you’re a heels kind of gal — but the sneakers actually were the perfect choice. The elevated soles gave her a boost in height (without the added pain associated with heels) while the silver color felt fun and nighttime appropriate. One should also note how she styled the shoes as the whimsical bag and dressy crop top kept her ensemble from feeling too casual.

Take inspo from her look and try styling a pair of dadcore sneakers into your own romantic dinner outfit. Her exact metallic pair is still available to shop, below. If your budget doesn’t allow for you to spend $990, there are similar chunky kicks on the market you can purchase.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZRs editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.