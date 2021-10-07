The fact that Kerry Washington spends her days not only serving looks but working for causes she’s passionate about (and, you know, being an incredible actor) is nothing short of impressive. This week, the star was once again in full activism mode, appearing in a short video promoting National Voter Registration Week. In the clip shared to Instagram, Washington reunited (virtually) with her former Scandal co-star Tony Goldwyn to encourage viewers to register to vote. Aside from the important message, the actor also shared one of her best hair looks yet — box braids with bangs, featuring some stunning adornments fit for a queen — or gladiator.

Washington has experimented with bangs (and braids) in the past, but this look is like nothing she’s tried before. The style features box braids that fall at about chest height with roughly 12 shorter braids across her forehead, each adorned with gold cuffs and a few face-framing beads. Based on a follow-up post, it seems that Washington also wore this style for another project she shot that day, though the full details have yet to be shared on that. However, in the post, the actor paired her braids with a mocha-colored knit dress and brown knee-high boots — the quintessential fall outfit.

According to the post, the actor’s hairstyle was courtesy of the mononymous braider Larri, who has also been responsible for many of Gabrielle Union’s braided looks. Washington’s posts have garnered a fair share of compliments and heart eyes emojis from her followers, including fellow hair aficionado, Tracee Ellis Ross, who commented: “looking sooo gorgeous.”

Hard agree!