Quarantine has led many to shift their sartorial gears towards the comfiest pieces in their closets. However, stay-at-home mandates across the country are slowly beginning to lift, which means everyone — including A-list celebrities — is starting to put head-to-toe ensembles together again. At this point, it’s understandable if you’ve found yourself in a bit of a style rut — especially since most days are spent within the confines of your home. So if you need some summer outfit inspiration — or a cool alternative to your everyday sneakers — just look to Irina Shayk’s Doc Martens, which add a cool edge to her easy ensemble.

The 34-year-old model was spotted in New York City on May 27 for a simple walk outside while wearing a red slip dress and a printed jacket. Shayk completed her look with the $115 Florence sunglasses from Australian eyewear brand Vehla as well as the $154 Theresa 1” Necklace from Jennifer Zeuner, proving her model-off-duty style has not wavered during the pandemic. However, it was her $160 Shriver Hi Wyoming Leather Heeled Boots from Dr. Martens that pulled her look together.

Shayk’s warm-weather ensemble could go seamlessly with just about any type of shoe — from classic white sneakers and strappy sandals to timeless pumps. But the model’s choice to style it with a lug-sole ankle boot like this lace-up style from Dr. Martens adds a unique sense of grit to her overall look. Plus, it also shows that Docs pair well with nearly any outfit.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The Russian model has turned to Docs countless times for her summer ensembles, with her latest look marking the first featuring the footwear label in summer 2020. And she isn’t the only top model to wear Dr. Martens’ shoes with her casual ensembles. Earlier in quarantine, Stella Maxwell was spotted wearing the brand’s oxford shoes for a quick coffee run. And if these two aren’t enough to indicate Doc Martens’ popularity among celebrities, other models to sport the brand include Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Behati Prinsloo.

Scroll down to create an outfit like Shayk’s by styling a simple slip and a jacket with the ankle boots from Dr. Martens. And if you want an even more appropriate look for summer, pair the boots with your favorite denim shorts and a simple white tee.