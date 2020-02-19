It's a good time to be a home decor enthusiast. Besides the mainstays for affordable yet trendy furniture and accessories (IKEA, Target), some beloved fashion brands have even dipped their toes into the world of interior design, with Urban Outfitters, Zara, H&M, and French Connection being just a few of those that have gotten in on the action. And after taking a peek at Anthropologie's new spring home collection, it's clear that this retailer is far more than a go-to for a bohemian-chic maxi dress or a wrap sweater.

Anthropologie's home section isn't new, but it's been slowly getting bigger and better with every season: Last summer, it was the perfect place to score pieces that would make anyone's outdoor space worthy of entertaining. For spring, the retailer has added over 1,700 new pieces, from splurge-worthy statement pieces like sectionals to more accessible accents, like a quirky decorative mug that will only set you back $14.

Specifically, the new collection is full of updates on the classics, like a sofa in sumptuous fabric or textiles and ceramics in vibrant, outside-the-box shades. And shopping some of its key pieces is the perfect way to try out the season's biggest trends, and give your home the fresh update you've been seeking. See ahead for a few highlights of the collection, including art, furniture. and accent pieces that will make any room pop.

Texture

You might notice a focus on texture in the spring collection, including one fabric you probably associate with colder seasons, velvet, which shows up on sofas, chairs, and throw pillows. There's also a standout bouclé sectional and woven waffle textiles if you're seeking different types of textures.

Special Treatments & Techniques

Another cool thing about the collection is the inclusion of special treatments and techniques, like flower-dyed pillows, and reclaimed wood furniture.

Pops Of Color

It's fitting that Anthropologie's spring goods feature a ton of color — from neon to Classic Blue — considering that the season itself is known for its colorful, budding blooms. If a brightly colored piece of furniture feels like too much of a statement for your space, try something like baskets or wall art as an easy way to play with new hues.