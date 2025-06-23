In 2024 alone, Americans spent roughly $152 billion on pet-related items and services. Yes, you read that correctly. Billion. And this is not just encompassing obvious necessities like food, medication, and grooming items. This staggering stat also includes “new essentials” like dog clothing and accessories, which reached $7 billion globally in 2023, and are set to grow at an annual rate of 6.2% in the coming years. It makes sense then that there’s been a clear uptick in luxury dog brands, dedicated to outfitting fur babies in high-quality designs.

Yes, there are plenty of existing fashion houses like Gucci and Louis Vuitton have parlayed their love of dogs into chic lifestyle products. But a few stand-alone dog labels have also emerged, disrupting the space with luxury items that are appealing to fashion-forward fur parents. Some big names like Maxbone and Little Beast are likely already on your radar thanks to the viral powers of social media. However, there’s a whole slew of brands infiltrating the space and luring devoted dog moms and dads with their impeccable designs and high-end materials — not to mention a high-profile client or two.

Ahead, see some of the luxury dog brands changing the way we spoil our sweet companions.

This modern luxury label creates collars, leashes, and harnesses in the same factory as Hermès leather, with prices ranging from around $290 for collars up to $720 for harnesses. Founder Mandy Madden Kelley, a former lawyer turned beauty influencer, created the brand out of a desire for high-fashion, elevated dog accessories. Her offerings hinge on neutral-toned minimalist designs that are intended to be timeless investments as opposed to trendy, fast-fashion items.

This boutique pet-apparel brand offers upscale clothing — like trench coats, vegan leather jackets, and cozy sweaters — that is thoughtfully designed with matching accessories for humans. Founder Ellie Liu brings more than 30 years of high-end women’s fashion experience to the table with Bondir, which she created as a means to apply couture sensibility to pet attire.

This Toronto‑based dog clothing and accessory company was created around 2016 when its founders welcomed a new pup into the home and saw a gap in stylish yet practical pet gear. In an effort to fill said gap, they built a brand around the trifecta philosophy of “Functional, Fashionable, and Financially Feasible,” creating stylish accessories that work for real life routines and occasions and, more importantly, are affordable.

Founded in London by textile expert and designer Lilly Shahravesh, Lish emphasizes hand-cut, hand-stitched craftsmanship that echoes British tailoring traditions. Think cable‑knit wool sweaters, quilted wool‑lined carriers, leather collars, Harris tweed coats, and bow ties — all made in the United Kingdom.

Initially selling handmade collars and leashes, Little Beast has become a celebrity and it girl favorite, thanks to its colorful and quirky apparel. (You’ve definitely seen the candy-colored striped onsesies on Instagram.) The brand’s appeal has reached the luxury world, with designers like Sandy Liang and Rachel Antonoff jumping on board with recent collaborations.

Founded in 2017 by Parisa Fowles‑Pazdro after adopting her dog Maxie, Maxbone has an elevated aesthetic that merges Scandinavian minimalism with pop‑style flair, offering pieces that are both functional and Instagram‑worthy. Positioned as the first branded pet label, it offers a curated mix of accessories, apparel, dog food, grooming products, and home‑friendly gear.

Since its inception in 2017, Moshiqa has aimed to celebrate the bond between pet lovers and their animals by offering couture-level accessories that truly stand out. The brand’s designs emphasize luxurious detailing like glitter accents, crystal embellishments, gold-tone hardware — while maintaining wearability for everyday use. The brand boasts a solid celebrity following including the likes of Paris Hilton and Lady Gaga.