Gifting season is officially underway. By this stage, you're either near-finished with shopping and in search of a few extra add-ons and stocking stuffers — or, yikes, you haven't started yet. No matter which camp you fall into, there's good news: TZR pulled together 35 last minute gifts, all of which cost less than $150 and will get in time for your holiday gift exchange. This year, with COVID-19-induced slowdowns on deliveries, you'll want to act STAT so that everything in your cart is on its way with time to spare (hint: wrapping is a time-suck).

2020 was filled with exciting must-try items, many of which everyone is secretly wishing for. Take, for instance, the NuFACE Fix, which uses micro-currents to reduce the appearance of fine lines within minutes. The mascara-sized tool is great for slipping right into their stocking, and it's coming in at an achievable price of $149. Have a fashionista or fashionisto on your list? Jacquemus' gender-neutral 'Le Pitchou' wallet is on sale for $117 on ssense, and it's perfect for toting small accoutrements (like, say, a hand sani). If you're partaking in a virtual White Elephant party, a bottle of bubbly is your safest bet — and Sarah Jessica Parker's rosé with Invivo is a must-gift.

To browse gifts spanning the chic, the thoughtful, and the cult-loved, browse ahead.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: NAADAM Essential Cashmere Sweater

A great cashmere sweater is one of those gifts that keeps on giving, and NAADAM's $75 sweater has drummed up a fanbase of its own. Be sure to add the cashmere comb at checkout to ensure your recipient can keep the sweater in shape for years to come.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Adjourn Tea Sunday Morning (Large Bag)

A little soothing tea is a smart gift for everyone in your circle. Stock up on small tins ($18) or large bags ($80) depending on how loyal of a tea-drinker you're shopping for.

Last Minte Gifts Under $150: Bala Bangles (1 lb)

Bala Bangles have probably graced your Instagram feed at some point. The minimalist weights are becoming something of a must-have in home gyms (which, too, are a must-have right now), with different weight options depending on each person's preference.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Jacquemus 'Le Pitchou' Wallet

Here's something you should know: everyone wants a Jacquemus micro bag, and they happen to be quite affordable — especially when on sale, as is the Pitchou wallet below. On SSENSE, the circular coin purse comes in several shades, pink and khaki included.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Veja NovaHT

Basic white sneakers are not going anywhere in 2021 — and Veja's high top style indulges warm and cool whites that neutral lovers will instantly take a shine to.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: NuFACE FIX®

Speaking of different colors, the aforementioned NuFACE comes in glittering silver, white, sorbet, and the below, "bliss". Consider adding in the NuFACE FIX Serum to complete their 2021 skincare regimen.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Pangaia Heavyweight Recycled Cotton Hoodie (Sand)

Not only is Pangaia's loungewear a celebrity and style set favorite, it's also super sustainable. This hoodie is made with a high-quality mix of recycled and organic cotton, and it's colored with eco-friendly dyes. Plus, it's sent in biodegradable packaging.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Tom Ford Round 57mm Sunglasses

Tom Ford's eyewear is a fixture in nearly every fashion insider's handbag. Though they tend to run well into the hundreds, this pair is on sale for $120 — and there's more where it came from. Try Nordstorm Rack's assortment for more under-$150 styles.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: AMASS Four Thieves Hand Sanitizer

Don't think of this as hand sanitizer. Think of it as perfume for your hands. While we're all tired of having it around, wouldn't you rather those in your circle to have one that smells so good, they'll use it nonstop? AMASS' Four Thieves sanitizer includes notes of allspice, eucalyptus, and cinnamon. Add one for yourself while shopping, as you might have trouble parting with it.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Staud Mini Shirley Leather Bag

The hit label behind Kendall Jenner's favorite Moon bag is having a rare sale, and its famous Shirley silhouette is included. Calling on this season's chocolate brown color trend, they're sure to get tons of use from it.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: TELFAR Logo Belt

Just in case you're looking for another cult favorite in chocolate brown, to match the new bag. Not only are TELFAR items rarely in stock as it is (good luck landing a tote bag) — Telfar Clemens was just named GQ Designer of the Year, so you can rest assured that this piece will stay relevant all through 2021.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Jacquemus Valensole Mohair-Blend Bralette

This cult-loved bra top might seem simple, but it's a key piece that all fashion girls need to build a well-layered look — just ask Hailey Bieber. Right now, Jacquemus' mohair-blended version is on sale on Moda Operandi, and it's sure to please.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Assouline Capri Dolce Vita by Cesare Cunaccia

As home decor became a constant topic of conversation amidst our stay-home reality, so did Assouline's travel-inspired coffee table books. Each retails for $95, but the Capri edition delves into the life and reputation of the Italian resort island.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Zara Faux Shearling Crossbody

Shearling-everything has become quite popular this season, and Zara's $60 bag is an affordable way to get the look, as infused through the also-popular pouch silhouette.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Inamorata Woman Riviera Dress

This mesh dress from Emily Ratajkowski's womenswear brand made its way onto everyone's mood board this summer. Good news: the trend is forecasted to stick around in 2021, so there's plenty of time for the woman on your list to enjoy it.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: The Feelist Fully Charged Set

Shea Marie's skincare brand, The Feelist, launched its "Most Wanted" oil in October — and nobody's tired of talking about it since. Known as the facial oil for those who say they can't use facial oil, the set below includes the everyday body cream for a perfect duo.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Aurate Twist Stacking Set

Rather go with a tried-and-true jewelry gift? Aurate is known for its affordable fine jewelry pieces, all of which are made ethically in New York City from recycled gold. With rings, minimalism is the safest bet — and this twin stacking set can be layered with styles already in their jewelry box.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Renude Chagaccino (Adaptogenic Blend)

For those whose coffee ritual is non-negotiable, you'll want to put adaptogenic blends on their radar. The mushroom coffee add-in boots your immune system, improves cognitive function, and helps keep you de-stressed. ReNude's Chagaccino blend tastes delicious and comes with cute packaging, a veritable win-win.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Summer Fridays Hydration Set

If the beauty lover on your list hasn't asked you for this yet, they're likely thinking about it. Summer Fridays' metallic tubes of moisturizing goodness integrate seamlessly with all skin types, making for a no-fail gift for everyone. Plus, its lip mask will be key for braving the colder months ahead.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Rosie Assoulin x Papier Notebook

There's no better way to start the new year than with a journal, when a bit of introspection and habit tracking could go a long way. Rosie Assoulin's colorful notebooks are customizable, so you can add your loved one's name to the front for a personal touch.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Invivo X, SJP Rosé

Then came the mother of all gifts. Blended in New Zealand's finest wine regions, Sarah Jessica Parker's wines make great for the cosmopolitan on your list, whether they're having a glass after work or hosting a few friends for an intimate dinner.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Diarrablu Finetti Gyraf Mules

Shoe fanatics will love Diarrablu's punchy printed mules, which are handmade in Senegal by artisans. While it may be too brisk to break them out during the months ahead, they'll gladly step out in them at the first sign of spring.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Jiggy Puzzles "The Eve"

Puzzles are great for spending all day on a Sunday afternoon, especially once the flurries become more frequent. Jiggy has tons of kitschy illustrated puzzles, and "The Eve" feels right on time with the season's festivities.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Emu Australia Mayberry Slippers (Charcoal)

Super warm indoor-outdoor slippers are always a no-fail gift, and EMU Australia's Mayberry slides in charcoal are the chicest style out to date. The fashion person way to wear them? With a pair of colorful ankle socks.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Savoy's Objects Candle Holders

If not already, Savoy's Objects is an all-new concept store that you need to have on your radar. Its vintage pieces are a favorite amongst shoppers, and the below candle holder set from the '50s would make a great addition to any desk or night table.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Source Unknown Teddy Shearling Bucket Hat

Looking for a piece to match the aforementioned bag? Source Unknown's teddy shearling bucket hat is destined for wearing with other plush winter whites.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: ROOP Starter Pack (Aubergine)

If the person on your list favors synced accessories, ROOP's starter pack will be well-received, with a soft scrunchie (made from dead stock materials) and handbag in a deep Aubergine hue.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: BYREDO Candle Trio

The ultra-luxe, unisex fragrance brand known for its sleek minimalist packaging has been heavily instagrammed, but more importantly: its candles and perfumes smell as good as they look. Buying the below three-set preps for the inevitable follow-up of your loved one wanting to waft them all.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Alo Yoga Upgrade Set

To round out your mom, friend, or significant other's home gym, go with Alo Yoga's "upgrade" set, which features all the makings of a great workout that they may not have thought to invest in yet. It comes in a trove of great color options, too.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Kith Washed Elston Knit Scarf

Plucked from KITH's viral "New York Love Story" short film, these plush cable-knit scarves make a cozy, fashionable accoutrement that your dearest will love bundling up in.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Aldo Powder Winter Boots

Snow boots of seasons past may have felt like something of a drag — but this year, there's tons of fashionable options that stylish women will reach for, regardless of the weather. If you're not up to splurging on Sophie Turner's Louis Vuitton pair, the below from Aldo are a smart buy — and they pair perfectly with the shearling bucket hat above.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Not Pot CBD Gummies

If the person you're shopping for has a knack for CBD treats, Not Pot's gummies need to land in their stocking. They have alternative options for those who take CBD for a restful night's sleep as well, all with kitschy packaging that's to die for.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: Eat Clean, Play Dirty Cookbook

This one's for the chef who's not-so-experienced in the kitchen, but looking to eat healthily during the week so they can enjoy all life has to offer, guilt-free on the weekends. From the founders of Sakara Life, the read is just $29, and it'll look chic on every kitchen counter.

Last Minute Gifts Under $150: PDPaola Personalized Necklace

Last but not least, PDPAOLA's engraveable padlock necklace is made for your significant other — and it's just $71. Have it customized with your initial for a talisman they'll never take off. Plus, you can add on holiday-readied packaging, which reads "Santa Got You This" — free of charge.