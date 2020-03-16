The street style from fashion month is all the proof you need that STAUD's Moon bag was an instant hit. The New York based-brand is known best its cult accessories, with its newest silhouette spearheading one of Spring 2020's biggest handbag trends. So if you're in the market for a new unique tote, consider shopping for a similar iteration of the viral stye, just ahead.

Like with anything else, once Kendall Jenner was seen wearing the Moon Bag, it was inevitable that the piece would quickly blow up. Now, designers across all price-points are putting their own spin on the sculptural shape, meaning there's bound to be a style on the market that appeals to everyone. Luxury designer, The Row just released its 'Half-Moon' bag, while cool-girl label Coperni has its 'Swipe Mini' bag that's rapidly won over the hearts of fashion lovers everywhere. And if you want to embrace two trends in one, designers like S. Joon and Rejina Pyo are displaying architectural bags with croc and snake skin finishes, too.

For those that are intrigued by the exciting new shape, below are a select few options that are similar to STAUD's Moon Bag and will let you embrace the moon bag trend, with ease.

Half-Moon Bag If you're looking to invest in a bag that will last you years, consider The Row's Half Moon Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,290. Coming in black and brown leather, the retro silhouette is influenced by mini bags from the '90s. Inside the ultra-chic bag is a suede lining, and enough room to fit your necessities. Throw it over your shoulder with a minimal The Row-inspired look, and you'll look just as chic as the Olsen twins themselves. Half Moon Leather Shoulder Bag $1,290 The Row see on net-a-porter

Swipe Bag Coperni is an up-and-coming designer relaunched just last year with its architectural bags, and have already grabbed the attention of the fashion scene. The Parisian label has a few shapes to choose from, but arguably the most popular is its Swipe Bag (fans include Alyssa Coscarelli and Leia Sfez). The curved top handle and round cut make the handbag playful, yet luxe. Swipe Bag $640 Coperni see on 24s

Ostra Mini Tote Carolina Santo Domino designed STAUD's Bissett Bag, so it's only natural for the designer to release an equally exquisite bag on her own. Though still somewhat new, the L.A. designed and Italian made bags have already been seen on a slew of celebrities, with the Ostra Mini Tote sported on Emily Rata. The circular tote comes in brown and white, both being appropriate all year round. Add it to any ensemble and eyes will be directed towards this intriguing leather tote. Micro Ostra Leather Shoulder Bag $545 Carolina Santo Domingo see on carolina santo domingo

Doris Bag Yuzefi is another designer who has mastered notable, distinct handbag shapes. Its Doris Bag is. half-moon shape, so if STAUD's moon bag is too much for you, consider this one the perfect option. You can choose to wear the tote with the leather strap, chain top handle, or both. Doris Bag $559.31 Yuzefi see on yuzefi

Lunar Bag Croc-effect bags are the perfect mix between trendy and classic, and when you throw in a sculptural shape, it checks all the boxes. Whether you choose the black or brown S.Joon Lunar Bag, it'll make any look effortlessly cool. Lunar Bag $559.31 S.Joon see on sjo

Demi Lune Bag If your budget is somewhere in the middle of luxury and contemporary, Aesther Ekme's Demi Lune Bag is for you. At $355, the tote will look like a piece of art on your arm and your vanity. Plus, the spacious inside is ideal for days when you have a lot to carry around with you. Demi Lune Bag $355 Aesther Ekme see on farfetch

Banana Leather Shoulder Bag For a shape you won't find just anywhere, turn to Rejina Pyo's Banana Leather Shoulder Bag. The banana shape and yellow snake-effect make the bag the ultimate statement piece. And copy influencer Reese Blustein by styling the piece with a monochromatic red ensemble and sleek brown leather jacket. Or, take it a step further and pair the tote with another snake item, like a high-knee boot. Banana Leather Shoulder Bag $680 Rejina Pyo see on mytheresa