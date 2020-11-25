Call them moon boots, puffer boots, or whatever you want to call them — snow booties are something of a fixture through cold weather months. If you happen to identify with the camp that avoids ski lodges from November to April, you may have skated by without adding them to your closet yet. That said, this is not the year to pass on the "ugly" footwear style. As evinced by Sophie Turner's snow boots, your favorite labels are giving the weatherproof shoe a fashionable upgrade, and now's as good a time as any to get on board with it. The luxe-casual style is perfect for the months ahead, whether or not winter activities are on your to-do list.

It all started on Nov. 23, when the Game Of Thrones actor was spotted out for an afternoon stroll with Joe Jonas and their newborn daughter, Willa. For the outing, she gave a slick head-to-toe-black outfit a welcomed boost, courtesy of her designer booties. Past a camouflage face mask, Turner styled a black turtleneck and a broken-in leather blazer, which nodded to '90s-era style icons like Rachel Green. From the waist-down, Turner tied in a pair of basic black leggings and the stompers in question. From Louis Vuitton, the puffer boots feature a black outer shell and a LV-monogrammed lining, offering a nuanced alternate to the logomania trend.

No need to relegate moon boots to the slopes — as proven by Turner, the silhouette is perfectly appropriate for a stroll around your neighborhood, a walk to the café, or a trip to the grocery store. Off-duty footwear is forecasted to remain a front-runner through the months ahead, and your mesh sneakers and fluffy indoor-outdoor slippers will soon prove to be ill-equipped for braving frosty weather. Net net: investing in the trend sooner, rather than later is encouraged. Turner's exact pair is not yet available — but Louis Vuitton does have a trove of exciting alternates, as do other luxury houses like Fendi. Or, test-drive the trend with a budget-friendly option, like Sorel's Puffy Boot or Cougar's Suede Winter Boot.

Get the entire look below.

