Hailey Bieber's Go-To Summer Outfit Formula Consists Of 3 Pieces

Everyone has a summer outfit formula that they default to, be it a coordinated activewear set, jeans and a t-shirt, or a sundress and sandals. If you've tired of your own go-to look this season, Hailey Bieber's summer outfit is providing some much-needed inspiration to carry you through these final weeks of summer. The model's three-step look mixes workwear, beachwear, and separates, cutting a surprising figure with staples that nearly every fashion girl has hanging in their closet.

On Aug. 26, the model stepped out in Los Angeles after a meeting, wearing an ensemble that was equal parts flirtatious and polished. Over a pair of daisy dukes and a knit bralette, she tied it all together with a pewter blazer, accessorizing the three-part look with a fire hydrant-red Balenciaga bag and matching Bottega Veneta Chelsea boots. Her bra top (Jacquemus) and shorts (Alexander Wang) took the ensemble a few steps outside of classic workwear, making for a versatile look that's appropriate for errands, lunch, and everything in between.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Bieber's go-to trio (jacket, bra, jean shorts) is far from new to her style file. Just last week, she styled Jacquemus' Spring/Summer 2021 blazer with the same bra top, as well as a few equally color-synced accessories. Around this time last year, she was subbing out the blazer for a wide-lapel leather jacket and a slightly longer top, but all the other players remained the same. For a more off-duty look, she'll frequently swap in an oversized flannel, a button-down shirt, or a cozy knit sweater. Regardless, the outwear-sealed, leg-bearing look has certainly made it into the annals of street style history — and you can easily try it, yourself.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

While these 75-degree summer days continue, try wearing a blazer over some of your less-rotated swim tops from this season, to ensure they get some extra use before you tuck them away for next year. Or, tie in your favorite sports bra and summer bike shorts for a look that'll incorporate your assortment of activewear pieces.

To grab all of Baldwin's exact styles from the ensemble, continue below:

