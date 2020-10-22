Fall can be an unpredictable time weather-wise, which explains why so many outerwear options exist on the market. The season’s early days call for light-but-sturdy layering pieces, but when the temperatures stays steady on the lower end — and depending on where you are, below zero — it’s time to break out heavy hitters like stylish shearling coats. Fashion is in its golden age for comfort over anything else — and that rings especially true during the colder months of the year. Thankfully, since these fuzzy staples provide both function and form, you can rest assured knowing that you'll look chic and feel good every time you step out the door.

Leather jackets may be the timeless go-to staple for anyone’s fall wardrobe. However, if you want to consider a few statement-making options, the ‘70s-style shearing jacket makes a comeback for 2020. Earlier this year, Kaia Gerber sported a style from Loewe, hinting at the classic coat’s return. This season’s range of shearling coats and jackets includes a variety of neutral-hued versions like the 19-year-old model’s, which she paired with bell-bottom jeans. But in case you want to add a visual pop to your fall wardrobe, there are plenty of fluffy candy-colored coats to add to your closet, too.

While some designers blend shearling elements with the cool appeal of leather jackets, others have gone for all-over looks. But despite the shearling coat’s initial bold appeal, they’re surprisingly easy to style. Go all-in with the 1970s vibe like the fashion week attendee above, and create an ensemble featuring a camel suede version with a vintage-inspired knitwear. If you want to take an edgier approach, you can always sport a shearling-trim motorcycle jacket with a lightweight turtleneck and straight-leg jeans.

Of course, there are also cozier, longline options to consider when creating your cold-weather wardrobe. These styles add a sophisticated touch to any ensemble — whether it’s with cozy loungewear for an errand run or a sleek dress for your holiday festivities.

From elevated styles that pull from old-school classics to more modern and unexpected takes, scroll down to see TZR's favorite shearling coats and jackets to start wearing now through winter.

