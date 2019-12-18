I'm A Pro Shopper And These Are The Best Last-Minute Gifts

The window is closing on prime holiday gift-buying. You have just a few days left before you're forced to scramble your way through a crazed afternoon running from store to store in search of the perfect pair of shoes or a bottle of wine that feels thoughtfully selected. Truthfully, I've yet to get started on my gifting list this year. Which is good news for you, because I'm here to offer my best and brightest last-minute holiday gift ideas that happen to work for any and every woman on your list.

One rule I tend to stick to when picking up holiday gifts is to think in hobbies. There are certain generic gifts that I know will be put to good use — candles, soap, socks, and books — but if I want to stray beyond the standard 4, I try to consider what the recipient enjoys in their spare time and buy accordingly. Pet parents will be glad for anything related to their animals. Wine enthusiasts are always searching out something related to their favorite vino. To help you on the last few days of your gifting journey, I'm rounding up a number of presents sure to appeal to whomever is left on your list this season. Happy shopping!

Gift For The Friend Who Is Cool But Also Always Cold There are people who run hot and those who run cold. If you have a friend who is constantly shivering and bundling up — even when she's indoors — this is the perfect gift. Acne Studios Check Scarf $280 see on acne studios

Gift For The Luxe Lounger Staying home in sweats is the ultimate luxury. But add to that a super-fancy pair of slippers and rest time will go above and beyond. Louis Vuitton Homey Mule $1,480 see on louis vuitton

Gift For The Shoe Addict Instead of gifting your shoe obsessed someone with another piece of footwear, try offering them something fresh to style their favorites with: a great pair of socks. Entireworld Sock Pack $80 see on entireworld

Gift For The Practical Mom A simple, streamlined saddle bag is universally appealing and happens to be the perfect size for all the mom necessities — reading glasses, a keychain with a questionable amount of keys, and an overstuffed wallet. Coach Courier Bag $495 see on coach

Gift For The Overly-Cheery Holiday Lover Trying to figure out what to gift the aunt that tends to get a little overly-cheery this holiday season? A bright and cozy sweater will fit her mood without playing too kitschy. Banana Republic Cashmere Cable-Knit Sweater $249 see on banana republic

Gift For The Low-Key Listmaker For some, the holidays are less about the gifts and more about spending time with family and friends. A small and practical accessory is a gift they'll use and appreciate, without feeling self conscious. Michael Michael Kors Small Wallet $108

Gift For The Natural Wine Enthusiast If your someone special lives for a visit to the local wine shop and tends to ask for the biodynamic options when looking at a wine list, this luxe carrier will be just the thing. Metier London Wine Holder $650 see on metier london

Gift For The More Is More Type If your someone special believes that there's no such thing as over accessorizing, try a luxe pair of statement earrings that will compliment the rest of her cool baubles. Agmes Sappho Earrings $590 see on agmes

Gift For The Perennial Partier For the one friend you can always count on as your wing woman, gift her the perfect piece to wear on your next adventure. MaisonCléo Emilia Blouse $270 see on net-a-porter

Gift For The Ecstatically Proud Dog Mom There's nothing a doting dog mom wouldn't do for her Dachshund or Goldendoodle. Help her indulge her furry child with a luxe accessory that's animal approved. Burberry Brown Monogram Dog Leash $310 see on ssense

Gift For The Adventurist She loves to travel, so give her a little inspo to get her ready for her next big escape. Assouline Capri: Dolce Vita $85 see on moda operandi

Gift For The Friend Who's Ready To Get Serious About Skin Care There comes a time where soap and water no longer seems to cut it. Suddenly, it's all about serums, lotions, and peels. A super-luxe starter item is the best way to get her excited. Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum $300 After incorporating a few of Dr. Barbara Sturm's beauty products in my routine, I knew I had to try her Hyaluronic Serum next. Her products aren't heavily scented or kitschy; they're simple and they work. see on blue mercury

Gift For The Cuddler You can't always be there to keep that special someone cozy, but you can do the next best thing — make sure they're snuggled in when you're not around. A soft, cozy jacket is just the thing. The Arrivals Kala II $895 see on the arrivals

Gift For The Getaway Artist If you're looking to gift something special for the friend who already has three beach vacations on the calendar, a pair of sunglasses is where it's at. Her eyes will be protected and she'll be seriously on trend. Versace Sunglasses $295 see sunglasses hut

Gift For The Exerciser Marathoner, dance-addict, or boxer — every level of recreation needs a chance for recovery. This gadget is like an at-home massage, on demand. Theragun Theragun Liv $249 see on theragun

Gift For The Instagram Addict If she's a constant scroller, finally gift her the piece that's been all over her feed. Saks Potts is the brand pioneering the Scandi-cool aesthetic that's redefining modern style. Saks Potts Printed Jacket €840 see on saks potts