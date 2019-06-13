Sandals might steal the spotlight when it comes to warm-weather footwear — especially with all the strappy heels and updated slides dominating the fashion landscape right now. But trends aside, there’s one summer shoe that goes with everything, is supremely comfortable, and best of all, is probably already sitting in your closet: the white sneaker. It may not be the most novel of options, but with so many white sneaker outfits you can easily put together, a pair of fresh, bright kicks is a wardrobe power-player you can wear all season long.

Don't write off white sneakers as boring because, in fact, they come in a wide range of cool fabrications. You can opt for a classic canvas version, a luxury designer lace-up, something athletic and performance-geared, or perhaps a pair of vintage-inspired trainers or chunky dad shoes. Add to that the fact that each take can be styled in a number of unique ways. Simple white kicks feel fashion forward when paired with a flirty minidress or your favorite jeans-and-tee combo. For a trendier vibe, play with unexpected combinations, like old-school sport sneakers with a sheer organza frock or elegant jacquard dress, or white leather tennis shoes with a slinky slip or prim tweed skirt suit. To kickstart your outfit planning, here are some influencer-inspired ideas for styling white sneakers that’ll put them at the center of your summer wardrobe.

White Sneakers Look: All Over Denim

A little denim on denim adds a cool touch to classic low-tops, while head-to-toe blue looks ultra fresh for summer.

White Sneakers Look: With An ‘80s Party Dress

A pair of casual leather sneakers can help balance an '80s-inspired silhouette with exaggerated shoulders and make it feel less over-the-top.

White Sneakers Look: With Streetwear Staples

Thick-soled sneakers are the shoe of choice for the downtown-cool crowd. Keep things looking sharp with a tailored blazer and longline shorts, plus a fanny pack to cinch the waist.

White Sneakers Look: With A Floral Frock

A floaty floral sundress is key if you're traveling this summer — it'll work for day or night, and be appropriate for any warm-weather destination. Instead of sandals or ballet flats, which may not hold up through several days of heavy walking, opt for white sneakers to keep your feet happy and your outfit on point. Just make sure you treat them with a protectant spray first, or they probably won't be white anymore by the end of your trip.

White Sneakers Look: With Tailored Trouser Shorts

Managing to successfully pull off shorts and sneakers at the office is every career woman's dream once the summer heat takes hold. Keep the trouser shorts tailored and the sneakers classic and simple and you should be good to go.

White Sneakers Look: With A Ladylike Skirt Suit

Remember in the '80s and '90s when working women in New York City wore white sneakers with their colorful skirt suits as they headed into the office? Put a modern spin on this throwback commuter look and wear chic tweed separates with streamlined white trainers — but then don't change your shoes upon arrival.

White Sneakers Look: With Cool Sweats

Sporty Spice made athletic pants and sneakers her sartorial M.O. and the combo still works over two decades later. Pick a pair of joggers that are bold and bright, then make like Mel C. and add a white tank and trainers.

White Sneakers Look: With Preppy Pleats

There's an inherent preppy quality to bright, pristine sneakers, so you might as well lean into it. An ensemble of tennis whites (think pleated skirts and mini dresses, flippy skorts, etc.) looks good off the courts too.

White Sneakers Look: With Vintage Jeans

You can't go wrong with vintage denim and white canvas sneakers. Knot a lightweight knit around your shoulders and accessorize with oval sunnies, gold hoops, and a baseball cap to round out the '90s normcore appeal.

White Sneakers Look: With A Voluminous Babydoll

When your dress is as voluminous and whimsical as this, a no-frills white sneaker is the perfect shoe to balance it out without competing.

White Sneakers Look: With Tie-Dye Prints

The obsession with all things tie-dye this season means simple shoes are an absolute necessity. Wear white sneakers with a colorful dip-dyed dress, or keep it California cool in a splashy tee and jeans.

White Sneakers Look: With Sleek Cycling Shorts

Look entirely put-together with minimal effort and maximum comfort in this combo of a sleek blazer, knee-length cycling shorts, and oversized white trainers.

White Sneakers Look: With A Sporty Swimsuit

Channel a vintage Miami Beach vibe in an athletic one-piece and white Air Force 1 sneakers. Scrunched-down sports socks optional, but encouraged.

White Sneakers Look: With A Breezy Floral Dress

When styling a breezy slip or mini dress with white sneakers, try a version with a slight platform to elevate your look both literally and figuratively.

White Sneakers Look: With Laidback Basics

When you can't be bothered to plan out a masterpiece of an outfit keep this understated ensemble in mind. A crisp linen top, slouchy utility shorts, and clean white sneakers are easy and effortless. Sometimes simple is best.

White Sneakers Look: With An Elegant Dress

Who says you have to wear fancy shoes when you wear a fancy dress? Break the rules and let some classic white kicks peek out from below your glamorous jacquard dress.

White Sneakers Look: With A Statement Top

High-rise blue jeans and white high-top Converse are the no-brainer foundation pieces your summer wardrobe needs — all you'll have to think about is what top to wear. Consider a red statement top for a fashion-forward update to the classic All-American color palette.

White Sneakers Look: With Laid-Back Athleisure

White sneakers have been a staple of the athleisure look since Princess Diana was rocking a baggy sweatshirt and bike shorts on the streets of London. Bring this performance-wear ensemble into 2019 with a touch of neon or try an all-white ensemble.

White Sneakers Look: With A Relaxed Day Dress

Your new go-to summer style formula couldn't be easier: a colorful day dress + old-school white trainers. Done.

White Sneakers Look: With A Relaxed Dress

Get creative with your combinations and wear some white minimalist sneakers with a neutral dress over a bodysuit or bikini set.