At this point, it's likely many have caught up on all the new shows, films and series they've been meaning to watch. And while the desire for something new and stimulating is natural, so is the desire for something familiar and comforting (especially during times like these). Making a case for the latter are the iconic fashion-forward films you've probably seen a dozen or more times, yet always manage to leave you feeling lighthearted and inspired in the style department. There's just something about a nostalgic sartorial-focused movie like Clueless, The Devil Wears Prada, and Breakfast At Tiffany's that tugs at the heart and manages to soften your life lens a bit — even if it's just for a brief moment.

For instance, seeing Cher Horowitz strut down her high school hallway in that bright yellow plaid skirt suit might make take you back to your first fashion experiences, when a matching co-ord skirt set was the coolest thing you'd ever seen. Or maybe, you're craving some time in the presence of one Miranda Priestly, whose icy, dismissive tone is both terrifying and exhilarating all at once. Perhaps, your idea of a great fashion film is found further down memory lane, featuring Audrey Hepburn in an LBD and a tiny tiara eating a croissant in front of Tiffany's.

Whatever film sparks your fashion interests and helps you escape for an afternoon or evening, now's the time to indulge in it. To help you get inspired, ahead, 16 stylish films that'll make for the perfect mental escape while you're staying in.

Clueless (Amazon Prime)

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Featuring '90s fashion at its finest, this modern version of Jane Austen's Emma will renew your love for platform sandals and plaid mini skirts.

Breakfast At Tiffany's (Hulu)

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Arguably Audrey Hepburn's most iconic film, this classic film is a must for the fashion set.

The Devil Wears Prada (Amazon Prime)

Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

You can't deny the appeal of this now cult-classic that features Meryl Streep as the formidable and genius editor-in-chief of fictional Runway magazine.

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (Amazon Prime)

Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

While a cautionary tale of how an irresponsible love of fashion can sometimes lead to financial ruin, the looks in this fun film are a must-watch.

The September Issue (YouTube)

Actual Reality/Kobal/Shutterstock

The only documentary film on this list, The September Issue follows Vogue editor Anna Wintour as she prepares for the September 2007 edition, which weighs in at a record 840 pages and is arguably the magazine's most important issue.

Crazy Rich Asians (Hulu)

Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Despite just being released a mere two years ago, Crazy Rich Asians' mark on the fashion industry has been solidified with the epic makeover montage featuring Awkwafina and Constance Marie.

Sex & The City: The Movie (Amazon Prime)

Craig Blankenhorn/New Line Cinema/Kobal/Shutterstock

The most fashionable show of the early 2000s, transformed into the most fashionable movie with this 2008 dream complete with Vivienne Westwood wedding dresses, Louis Vuitton purses, and, of course, fabulous footwear.

Coco Before Chanel (Amazon Prime)

Chantal Thomine-Desmazures/Haut Et Court/Cine/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Originally released in France in 2009, this tale of a young pre-fame Coco Chanel is a must for fashion historians

Yves Saint Laurent (Amazon Prime)

Wy Prods/Snd/Cinefrance 1888/Canal+/Cnc/Kobal/Shutterstock

Another one for the style anthropologist, this biographical film on Yves Saint Laurent, highlights his time as the head of design at the House of Dior and his spring collection of 1958, which saved the house from financial ruin.

The Great Gatsby (Amazon Prime)

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

You can't have a fashion film list without this roaring '20s classic that's an ode to flapper style.

Gone With The Wind (Amazon Prime)

Selznick/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

Four hours of extravagant gowns and a gumption-filled protagonist? Yes, please.

A Single Man (Netflix)

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Tom Ford's directorial film debut is definitely worth a look in that it's filled with the designer's signature style, especially when his muse Julianne Moore steps on screen.

Pretty Woman (Amazon Prime)

Moviestore/Shutterstock

If you're in the mood for a classic rom-com and a solid makeover sequence, this Julia Roberts classic is a non-negotiable.

Marie Antoinette (Amazon Prime)

Columbia/American Zoetrope/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

Sophia Copolla's version of the ill-fated tale is a feast for the eyes. The extravagant costumes and set design seem to get increasingly dreamy with every scene.

Almost Famous (Amazon Prime)

Neal Preston/Dreamworks Llc/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson romping around in classic '70s rocker garb is perfect for those needing a little style pick-me-up.

Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (Amazon Prime)

Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

Although typically hailed as a comedic work of art, the fashion set know this '90s film for its perfect pastel ensembles.