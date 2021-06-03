Unlike certain celebrities, like say, the Kardashians, it’s not every day that Awkwafina shares her beauty tips or the products that she can’t live without. Recently, however, the multi-hyphenate actor, comedian, and rapper revealed some of her makeup and skin care must-haves for Allure’s June issue — including her go-to sunscreen and the luxury eye cream that she adores. On top of that, she also shared some beauty secrets that she’s learned over the years whilst being in the limelight.

“If you get mascara on your eyelid, wait 'till it dries to clean it off,” Awkwafina tells the magazine of the best beauty tip she’s learned while sitting in the makeup chair. As for the best tip that she’s learned outside of the makeup chair? “Disposable toilet seat covers (preferably unused) can be used for face blotting.” Hey, don’t pretend you haven’t thought about it, folks.

When it comes to Awkwafina’s go-to beauty products, it really runs the gamut. Makeup-wise, she’s a huge fan of the Nars Smooth and Protect Face Primer, and she says her favorite makeup colors to wear are taupe, maroon, and gold. As for skin care, the actor keeps her routine fairly streamlined, but she never forgets to use sunscreen. Right now, the one she’s reaching for is Beautycounter’s Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30.

While Awkwafina’s skin care regimen is largely very low maintenance and pretty inexpensive, there is one category where she splurges — and that’s eye cream. Case in point: Her current favorite one is Sisleÿ Paris’ Sisleÿa L'Integral Eye & Lip Contour Cream, which rings in at a cool $225.

At nighttime, Awkwafina’s routine consists of four steps: makeup removal, cleansing, serum, and moisturizer. And get this: She credits Allure’s editor-in-chief, Michelle Lee, for teaching her about skin care just a few years ago.

It goes without saying, but clearly whatever Awkwafina is doing is working in her favor. To shop the star’s beloved beauty products, just keep on scrolling.

