Sarah Jessica Parker's Sex And The City character is notorious for her splashy everyday style, and coveted accessories. But Carrie Bradshaw's work from home outfits are categorically one area dress I've previously overlooked. With my sofa serving as my office for the foreseeable future, I've been searching for the motivation and inspiration for outfit ideas that while comfortable could be considered street-style appropriate, and the cult-classic television show seemed like a great place to start. Hardly one to settle for a sweatsuit and sneakers, the fictional '00s muse found clever ways to sport designer ensembles that are actually comfy.

During the show's six-season run, Bradshaw, who primarily works from the comfort of her New York apartment, can be seen sitting looking her living room window, tapping on her clamshell laptop and pondering the realities of New York's dating scene. Though SJP's character was far from a homebody, she somehow mastered the art of easy (yet always fashion-forward) stay-at-home style. And considering a lot of Bradshaw's go-to pieces are currently making a comeback, I've found it easy to shop for styles to help recreate the looks.

From pinafore tops paired with Bermuda shorts, to clog sandals and silk headscarves, the iconic character had a knack for risky styling that centers on two things: comfortable separates and elevated accessories. Styling them together I'm cozy, without feeling like I've written off my usual style completely. As I rewatch the series, Bradshaw's quirky ensembles for running errands and writing alike inspire me to have fun with my outfits again. In the current climate, they serve as a guide for those, like myself, looking to create solid outfits — even if it's just to sit at home.

Ahead I'm sharing 8 of my favorite Carrie Bradshaw-approved work-from-home outfits, for a little inspiration.

