Hollywood stars have gotten creative with at-home, award show-worthy looks during the health pandemic. This week, no one matched that style vigor more than Anne Hathaway, who shared photos of herself in full-on couture dresses. She wore the looks sans red carpet to promote her new rom-com film Locked Down, which is out now. The internet clearly had an appetite for some glamour because fans sounded off in the Instagram comments about Hathaway's Atelier Versace dress, and her other two dazzling ensembles curated by stylist Erin Walsh.

For runway fanatics, this likely isn't your first time seeing the statement dress. It's Look 3 from Atelier Versace's Fall/Winter 2020 collection. The sequin gown first appeared on supermodel Joan Smalls, though Hathaway wore the piece with the same gusto and elegance too. The sparkly number featured twisted fabric across the shoulders and a sultry thigh-high slit. With lush greens as her backdrop, Hathaway looked like she could have been at a red carpet event or shooting for an editorial. "Fashion, but make it fashion," read each of her Insta captions.

Given the star's history with the fashion house, the evening wear choice wasn't a total surprise. On the same day last year, Hathaway donned a similar Atelier Versace gown for the 2020 Critics Choice Awards, which had unforgettable sequins and angel sleeve details. Here's hoping that this creative partnership between Versace and the star becomes a yearly tradition. (Hathaway's two other dresses featured in her photos were from Azzaro and Vivienne Westwood.)

Courtesy of Christian Hogstedt Courtesy of Versace

The star's glamorous gowns put a satirical spin on the banality of isolation and one's sweatsuit-infused wardrobe. All it takes to get off the couch, and feel fresh again, is a couture dress, or two, plus a swipe of red lipstick. If you're feeling inspired by all of Hathaway's looks, break out your favorite cocktail dresses and would-have-been wedding guest outfits this weekend. You have Hathaway's permission to leave the loungewear behind in favor of glam attire at home.