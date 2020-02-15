If you've been waiting patiently for a new brand to covet, look to Nodaleto's latest launch of chunky platform shoes. The French footwear brand has been quietly making its way into super stardom, with the buzziest of It-girl celebs among its long list of fans. Though the Spring/Summer 2020 collection dropped for pre-order on Feb. 14, many styles are selling out quickly — so you'll want to secure your pair before, ASAP.

Fashion often revisits past decades for inspiration (like, with the resurgence of baguette shoulder bags from the late '90s and early aughts). Which is why it makes sense that Nodaleto's popular '60s-inspired shoes would garnish a lot of attention. Making its debut during Fall/Winter 2019 fashion week in Paris, the brand's meteoric rise is not one to be missed. And while the young brand doesn't quite fit in the emerging category, as it's already a favorite amongst the likes of Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa.

However, you don't have to be a certified street-style star to integrate the playful pieces into your wardrobe. Even for the most modern of dressers, there's simply an edge to this collection that's impossible to resist. Each piece is super sultry with sky-high heights and sculpted silhouettes but yet, not overly sexy.

The dreamy new collection is full of nostalgia from various high-fashion time periods. An iconic silhouette from the brand is the Bulla Babies. Inspired by a 60's Mary Jane silhouette but elevated with a chunky heel and sleek platform sole, the Babies is a highly-coveted design that fans of the brand tend to flock to. And now that several iterations (classic black leather, metallic purple, ceramic white) are restocked for pre-order, you'll want to cop yours sooner rather than later.

Furthermore, for the purists, you shall be pleased to know each piece is made in Venice out of the highest quality materials and craftsmanship. And besides genius designs that you'll drool over even long after you've worn them endlessly, the designer sweetens the deal further with an emphasis on comfort and wearability.

You'll be seeing platform shoes everywhere very soon, if not already, and Nodatelo is arguably the trends muse. So, don't let your soon-to-be favorite kicks sell out. Shop TZR's favorites from the collection ahead.