Floral fragrances are not typically associated with sexuality and eroticism — but tuberose isn't your typical flower. It's part of the white flower family (see also: jasmine, gardenia), and is a night blooming flower — meaning that instead of blooming in the day for pollinators, these plants do it at night. It's also the hero note in Tom Ford's newest fragrance, Tubéreuse Nue, part of the Private Blend collection, which launches today.

Sometimes called the “Mistress of the Night,” the tuberose flower changes drastically from day to night — and emits its most potent fragrance after the sun has gone down. "Most distinctly seen under the moonlight, the tuberose flower requires nocturnal pollinators in order to bloom," the brand says in a press release, "evoking the duality of the notorious, heady scent with enticing spices to release an extravagant magnetism as night falls."

In the perfume, jasmine is paired with tuberose, at the fragrance's introduction, which the brand describes as "deceptively innocent." But there's also timut pepper, to add "erotic potency to this mystical dance." At the heart, suede accord "exudes skin-on-skin carnality," and a "soft blanket of woody patchouli and agarwood musk capture the afterglow, promising the mood endures."

Like all Tom Ford scents, Tubéreuse Nue is a splurge, with the 50 ml size coming in at $350, but it's the perfect kind of scent to splurge on as you'll want to save it for special occasions, or date nights, anyways. And, housed in a chic matte ivory bottle, it looks good on your countertop, too.

