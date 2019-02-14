Move aside, millennials. Older women are a growing demographic among the Instagrams' influencers, and these stylish women over 50 are shattering any misguided notions that women of a certain age are no longer relevant to fashion. Mature ladies, like Lyn Slater (@iconaccidental), Linda Rodin (@lindaandwinks), and Sophie Fontanel (@sophiefontanel), have amassed followers in the hundreds of thousands, with many fans less than half their age. Considering the fashion industry’s long-standing obsession with youth, it’s unexpected to see senior women take the spotlight — especially on a platform dominated by young people — but a quick scroll through their feeds and it’s obvious why these fashionable women over 50 have made their mark on the ‘gram.

These women exude confidence with every post, while unapologetically showcasing the unique personal style they’ve spent years refining. They have an air of insouciance and authenticity about them that's so appealing. These women didn’t set out to become Instagram icons, it happened naturally (or “accidentally,” as Lyn Slater’s handle aptly describes), and they're comfortable in their own skin. It’s a refreshing contrast to the Gen Y and Z-ers FaceTuning away all signs of imperfection, compulsively checking for likes, and building their “brand” with the fervor of a hundred hashtags.

Give your Insta feed a healthy dose of inspiring fashion and wisdom, courtesy of the stylish golden-agers to follow now. These 11 influencers prove that impeccable style doesn’t stop at 50 (or ever!), and aging should be embraced with grace, confidence, and a killer outfit.

Stylish Over-50 Influencers To Follow: Renia Jazdzyk, @venswifestyle

About her: The Poland native resides in Newcastle upon Tyne in the U.K., where she documents her penchant for trends and fashion-forward dressing.

Follow for: Outfits that rival any you'd find on the streets at Fashion Week. Renia's style is always put-together and polished, but never lacking in originality. Her feed is a wellspring of inspiration for how to incorporate designer trends into your everyday look, without looking like a replica of what was shown on the runways. Whether she's playing with mixed prints, proving just how wearable neon can be, or showing the elegant side of some slouchy jeans, Renia's creativity and love of fashion is apparent in every outfit.

Stylish Over-50 Influencers To Follow: Lyn Slater, @iconaccidental

About her: Lyn, professor at Fordham University's Graduate School of Social Service, started her now-famous blog, Accidental Icon, in 2014 after struggling to find an existing one that spoke to women who lead, as she describes it, "interesting but ordinary lives."

Follow for: Impeccably edited modern style and a New York City swagger. Lyn's smart aesthetic combines an urban sensibility with a thoughtful boldness and avant-garde edge, by way of designers like Comme des Garçons, Margiela, and Yohji Yamamoto. Her feed is comprised of photos that look straight out of a #oldCéline campaign, and lots of red lipstick and sunglasses.

Stylish Over-50 Influencers To Follow: Linda Rodin, @lindaandwinks

About her: Linda is a stylist and former beauty entrepreneur, whose most recent venture is in chic, high-end leash and collar sets for your four-legged friends.

Follow for: Particularly interesting ways to wear denim that feel classic and preppy (think Breton stripes, crisp collared shirts, ballet flats), but updated with a fashion girl twist (cool coats, double denim, wide-leg and flared silhouettes). Plus, expect plenty of appearances by her adorable grey poodle, Winks.

Stylish Over-50 Influencers To Follow: Arlinda McIntosh, @funkingafter50

About her: One of the savvy women championed by Advanced Style blogger, Ari Seth Cohen, Arlinda is also the creative director and founder of her own zero-waste fashion line, Sofistafunk, specializing in voluminous statement skirts.

Follow for: An inspiring display of maximalist style and couture as everyday wear. Arlinda uses her personal feed, @funkingafter50, to showcase her showpiece creations — from dramatic tartan ballroom skirts and tiered trapeze styles, to high-low silhouettes you can wear alone or over pants. If you've never been a skirt person, her feed just might convert you.

Stylish Over-50 Influencers To Follow: Sophie Fontanel, @sophiefontanel

About her: Sophie is a 50-something fashion journalist and style critic for the Parisian publication, L'Obs.

Follow for: A lesson in mirror selfies. Sophie's style embodies that distinctly French way of looking absolutely effortless and impossibly fashionable all at once. Her wardrobe is largely made up of vintage gems, which adds to the playfulness and whimsy of her personal style. She combines colors in unexpected ways, layers oversized silhouettes and juxtaposed proportions, wears sneakers with dramatic outerwear, and makes all-over leopard look casual.

Stylish Over-50 Influencers To Follow: Yasmin Furmie, @yasminfurmie

About her: A social worker-turned-designer, South African style influencer Yasmin Furmie co-founded a collection of distinctive shirting, called SiSi. Her personal Instagram bio aptly reads: "Never act your age!"

Follow for: An eclectic mix of prints and proportions. Yasmin's roster of outfits is full of unique silhouettes, artful textiles, and chunky footwear. You could describe Yasmin's style as a bit offbeat and quirky — she layers with irreverence and combines pieces in ways that you'd never expect. For example, she'll pair a graphic tee with a pop art-inspired Coca-Cola skirt and chunky Nike trainers; a brocade shirt dress and a belted pinafore over flared trousers; or, a sequined blazer with sporty track pants and white booties.

Stylish Over-50 Influencers To Follow: Moon Lin, @moonlin0106

About her: Hailing from Taiwan, 92-year-old Moon Lin is the ultimate hypebae. She's garnered a cult following on the 'gram for her keen grasp on the latest streetwear trends.

Follow for: A supremely cool display of the hottest streetwear styles, from graphic tees and sweats, to puffer coats, track pants, edgy accessories, and sneakers. Moon's look is all about the mix of sporty staples and trendy pieces. Case in point: this combo of a leather beret and knotted neck scarf with a hot pink pullover and joggers. Peruse her feed for a sampling of streetwear labels, from mainstream favorites like Supreme, Nike, Carhartt, Anti Social Social Club, and Adidas, to Taiwanese labels you may not know already, like Arthur Lin Tech (ALT).

Stylish Over-50 Influencers To Follow: Sarah Jane Adams, @saramaijewels

About her: A jeweler by trade, Sarah Jane spent years exploring the world's markets collecting beautiful trinkets and antique treasures before she settled in Australia and launched her own collection, Saramai Jewels. She began documenting her expressive, age-positive sense of style on her jewelry brand's Instagram with the hashtag #mywrinklesaremystripes, which evolved into a second account @mywrinklesaremystripes.

Follow for: Eye-catching outfits that convey her appreciation for adventure and global travel. Sarah Jane is undaunted by color, never shying away from splashy hues, bold prints, and bohemian embellishments. Her hippie-chic look is a curated mix of antique heirlooms and flea-market finds, plus unique garments sourced from foreign lands.

Stylish Over-50 Influencers To Follow: Grece Ghanem, @greceghanem

About her: Grece is a personal trainer based in Montréal who first got into style blogging as a shared hobby with her daughter. Her Instagram is now nearly 250K followers strong, and has made her a sought-after influencer partner for such major brands as Sephora, Club Monaco, and Farfetch.

Follow for: A mix of high and low, trendy and timeless, and contemporary and vintage. Grece has a knack for incorporating the hottest of-the-moment trends and designer It-pieces in a way that isn't obvious or over-played. Her innate fashion sense will have you daring to try looks you'd never have considered. Whether it's a zebra top with leopard print pants, a puffer coat and lace pencil skirt, or the clashing combo of a blue floral turtleneck with lime green floral flares — she makes everything look so effortless.

Stylish Over-50 Influencers To Follow: Melanie Kobayashi, @bagandaberet

About her: Melanie is a Vancouver-based artist, and the provocateur behind the Instagram/blog, Bag and a Beret. She doesn't simply get dressed so much as play dress-up, using the contents of her closet to convey a particular mood, attitude, or identity.

Follow for: Eclectic styling of modern and vintage pieces, not to mention some excellent examples of how to pose for an OOTD pic. A true chameleon, she can pull off everything from rocker chic leather-on-leather to retro intellectual plaid, unlikely print pairings, and Diane Keaton-esque menswear. And if not for the fashion, follow for the captions. Mel's humorous anecdotes and explanations are so fun and full of character, you'll fall in love with her personality right along with her style.

Stylish Over-50 Influencers To Follow: Colleen Heidemann, @colleen_heidemann

About her: A former flight attendant, Colleen lives by the mantra, "if not now, when?" Her striking style was first captured by Advanced Style blogger/photographer, Ari Seth Cohen, after he met Colleen at her California consignment store in 2011. She's since became a fashion muse in her own right and signed with Next Models.

Follow for: Daring and fearless fashion. Far from cookie-cutter, Colleen eschews minimalism in favor of exuberant glamour and vibrant flair. With her shock of white hair and signature smokey eye and red lip, she is, in a word, fabulous. You're equally likely to see her in sequins and colorful furs as you are sharply tailored suiting and sophisticated gowns.