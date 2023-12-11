As an iconic supermodel with a career that spans decades, Cindy Crawford doesn’t need to do much to command attention. This is probably why she often opts for very classic outfit formulas and color palettes, sticking to jeans-and-tee combos and traditional black leather toppers and dresses. However, for a recent night out in Miami celebrating Barneys 100th anniversary, the model switched things up in one of the boldest looks we’ve seen on her all year. Yes, Crawford’s bright yellow jumpsuit was truly a departure from the neutral shades she typically gravitates toward, which is why it felt like a breath of fresh Art Basel air.

The model let the vibrant statement piece do the talking, by styling it with easy accessories like a nude clutch, heeled sandals, gold hoop earrings and a coordinating single wrist cuff. Her medium-length chestnut waves were worn loose and long, like they’d been air-dried after a lazy day at the beach. Her makeup was also kept minimal, save for a subtle sun-kissed glow and a dab of peach blush and lipstick to match.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Throughout her career as a top model, it’s safe to say Crawford’s boldest looks have often been seen on the runway. However, it seems the 57-year-old is looking to make more style memories of her own. Perhaps this is a foreshadowing of what we’ll see from her in 2024? What other colors might the legend embrace? Maybe a fiery red? Barbie pink? Mermaid blue? Only time will tell, but considering her allure, rest assured we’ll be on the lookout.

If you’re loving Crawford’s most recent yellow jumpsuit moment, shop our picks below to get the look for yourself this season.