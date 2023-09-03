Some jewelry trends come and go at warp speed — see velvet chokers, charm bracelets, and beaded anklets. There is one bauble, however, that’s the epitome of timeless: pearls. Case in point? Over the past century, ladies at the forefront of style, including Coco Chanel, Audrey Hepburn, Michelle Obama, and Kate Middleton, have all adopted the elegant look by way of layered necklaces and drop earrings. And though classic and refined, the gemstone has undergone a 2023 refresh, thanks to designers churning out playful, unexpected pearl jewelry options.

Team TZR, who is partial to the wear-with-anything jewelry, is lusting after the latest enticing looks on the market — and our picks ahead run the gamut from whimsical to understated. Take our Editor-In-Chief Kathy Lee’s recommendation — Yutai’s luxe pearl necklace, which boasts unique blue sapphires. She says this unique piece is an excellent addition to casual off-duty outfits. Deputy Fashion Editor Alison Syrett, on the other hand, has Completedworks’ attention-grabbing chandelier earrings on her radar this season. Syrett is on the same page as Lee, as she plans to wear the statement style with her fall basics, including knits and blouses.

Scroll ahead to see what other pearl jewels are in our editors’ virtual carts right now.