Ah, France: a land of fine wine, world-class cuisine, and impeccable fashion. It’s a nation where creative pursuits are savored and enjoyment of life is not an indulgence, but rather, a way of life. Shocking to no one, this is a vibe worth channeling, and the Parisian look — considered a reflection of the country’s joie de vivre lifestyle — is constantly examined by those from other cultures. That said, you probably know by now that so-called ‘French girl dressing’ is a bit of a stereotype; not all French girls are the same, and thus not all French girls dress alike. Nonetheless, there remains a sense of confidence and individualism that threads together the Gallic wardrobe.

This nonchalant-yet-chic sensibility is well reflected in French brands as well. Of course, there are the well-known luxury houses (Dior, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Chanel, Chloé) and the heavy-hitting boutique labels (A.P.C., Vanessa Bruno, Sézane, Rouje, Sandro, The Frankie Shop) to consider. But if you’re keen to dive deeper for the emerging and under-the-radar options that locals constantly frequent for that certain je ne sais quoi, then the TZR team has you covered. Keep scrolling ahead for six shopping destinations worth bookmarking right now.

Founded by sisters Domitille and Angélique Brion in 2008, this Gallic go-to (which translates to “sisters”) leans on influences like menswear tailoring, travel, and culture for its elegant and androgynous designs. Looking for a classic peacoat? Perhaps a timeless penny loafer? Or even a perfectly-crisp striped poplin shirt? Souer can help with all of that and then some.

A relative newcomer to the French fashion scene, Emi Mess was founded in 2020 and is a sustainable luxury label that’s handmade to order. You can expect to find beautifully crafted wardrobe staples here, each rooted in the spirit of seasonless style. Looking for something sultry? Go for the Caudry-Calais lace bra layered under a blazer. Or for something more slouchy, try the line’s trousers — they are tailored to perfection.

A new wave of influencer-founded collections have made their way to Paris. Among the more noteworthy debuts is Muster Paris, founded in 2018 by Anne-Laure Mais. The pieces are distinct, confident, and often full of subtle surprises (consider the crystal-encrusted evening dress with an ultra-ultra-low back). It’s also a one-stop shop: You’ll find everyday and party pieces here in equal measure.

Founded in France and handcrafted in Spain, Polène is one of the buzziest handbag brands in Paris right now. The label was founded in 2016 by three siblings and since then has amassed a cult following amongst locals and international fans alike. The quality is uncompromising and the silhouettes are distinct — hallmarks of any investment piece worth adding to your closet.

Emma François’s label Sessùn was inspired by a trip she took to vibrant Guatemala, where she met with weavers, embroiderers, and other artisans. Street culture and local craftsmanship is at the heart of the brand and the first store in Paris opened in 2004 on Rue de Chaconne. Lovers of texture will find plenty to choose from, such as the LWG certified leather midi skirt and a chunky knit crafted from color gradient dyed yarn.

Pablo

A little bit ‘70s and a whole lot of chic, this Parisian label delivers on the country’s imitable “effortless” look with pieces like tweed shift dresses (paired with socks and loafers) and precisely-cut denim (styled with a classic tee and long wool coat). In other words, Pablo is a place you’ll find separates that can be mixed and matched with ease — plus the price point is easy on the wallet.