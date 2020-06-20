You'd think I'd have become accustomed to the cold after growing up in Pittsburgh and moving to New York City when I was 18. No, not even close. I dread the frigid temps and look forward to the heat of summer all year round. But the one thing I don't particularly get excited about? My eyes looking like a raccoon mid-day. Specifically, my eyeliner getting smudged and looking in the mirror to find it all over my face. To combat this messy look, I've discovered a handful of sweat-proof eyeliners that stay intact, even on the hottest summer days. Spoiler: one of my favorites is under $10.

I've always been one to experiment with products, so I don't typically stick to just one formula. However, I will say my go-to in the summer is liquid liner, as I feel it stays put better than gel-based ones. My must-have liquid is without a doubt Glossier's Pro Tip. Though it was released last November 2019, I've used it on a few hot days over the past month and was impressed with its staying power (photo below). And on days where I want a soft, creamy eyeliner to complete my look, I grab Marc Jacobs' cult-classic Highliners. These babies glide on like butter when applied, but once dried down they stay put all day long, even in the summer. What other eyeliners do I swear by? From jet black to baby blue, below find 10 liners that have become a must-have in my summer makeup arsenal.

Kelsey Stewart

Sweat-Proof Eyeliner: Glossier's Pro Tip

Meet my all time favorite liquid liner: Glossier's Pro Tip. This liner holds a special place in my heart for a few reasons. First off, the long flexible tip on the brush makes even the shakiest hands capable of achieving a precise cat-eye. Secondly, its product description notes that it lasts for up to 12 hours, which I can confirm is true. When I apply it around 9 a.m., even on humid days, it still looks good around 9 p.m..

Sweat-Proof Eyeliner: NARS' High-Impact Longwear Eyeliner

My secret weapon for making my eyes pop is applying NARS' High-Impact Longwear Eyeliner in Rue Bonaparte, a beautiful beige, to my waterline. One swipe isn't enough for my liking, so I'll usually apply the eyeliner two or three times. Though the color doesn't last all day long, it does stay for a good five hours or so, which is impressive for a liner in the waterline.

Sweat-Proof Eyeliner: Urban Decay's 24/7 Glide-On Eyeliner Pencil

For nights out (well, now in with a few friends), I always reach for Urban Decay's Glide-On Eyeliner Pencil in Smog. Gliding on the copper liner next to my blue eyes makes them sparkle like no other. The formula is ultra-creamy, making it easy to smoke out. And even when I opt for a smokey eye, this liner doesn't end up all over my face in the heat.

Sweat-Proof Eyeliner: Eyeko's Fat Liquid Eyeliner

When I want a thick, bold cat-eye, I always grab Eyeko's Fat Liquid Eyeliner. The wide felt tip makes it effortless to achieve a dramatic wing, and the formula doesn't budge throughout the scorching heat. Not sold yet? Its travel size might be your deciding factor.

Sweat-Proof Eyeliner: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Heading to the pool or beach? Running a marathon? Stila's Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner won't budge during any excursion. Its staying power is unlike anything I've ever encountered with a product. I've worn the eyeliner while swimming and it looks just as good after my day at the pool as it did when I first applied it. If you're looking for something less intense than black, try out the shade Midnight, a deep blue.

Sweat-Proof Eyeliner: Marc Jacobs' Highliners

Slide on one of Marc Jacobs' Highliners and you'll immediately understand why they are a best-seller for the luxe brand. Launched in 2013, the gel formula creates a soft line that doesn't move around once dried down. Plus, they basically come in every color of the rainbow. My favorite is Blue Me Away, a light sky blue pearl shimmer, which I'll typically wear alone to give it the spotlight it deserves. You can get away with one swipe, but I usually go for two to three to make it a bit more intense. And if you want to get fancy, there are plenty of unique ways to apply the Highliners.

Sweat-Proof Eyeliner: Pat McGrath Labs' Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner

Like the rest of the brand's coveted products, I hear that this liner lives up to all the major hype. Released in 2018, the tip is long and skinny, making it perfect for a cat-eye. And for laidback afternoons spent in the park, the waterproof formula will have my makeup remaining fresh.

Sweat-Proof Eyeliner: Kat Von D's Tattoo Liner

While it's not as permanent as a real tattoo, I can vouch for the long lasting formula of Kat Von D's Tattoo Liner. Once the formula dries down, it stays put all day long, even on days where the temps reach the 90s. This liner has been around for over a decade, and I remember first buying it in high school when all my friends were using it. Coming in jet black or rich chocolate brown, you'll understand the hype no matter the color you select.

Sweat-Proof Eyeliner: UOMA Beauty Afro.Dis.Iac Liquid Eyeliner

Though I haven't *yet* tried out UOMA Beauty's Afro.Dis.Iac Liquid Eyeliner, I'd love to test it out for its marker tip and water resistant formula. According to the product description on its website, this liquid liner lasts all day and can easily be removed with warm water. With that said, I'll definitely be adding this product to my summer liquid liner collection.

Sweat-Proof Eyeliner: Maybelline Eyestudio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner

To be completely honest, I'm not a huge fan of eyeliner pots, but Maybelline's Eyestudio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner is an exception to this. I first picked this up when I was experimenting with makeup around the age of 13, and even though I didn't know what I was doing, this liner was the perfect introduction to makeup. Using a brush, I apply this gel eyeliner by my lash line and create a subtle flick on the corners of my eye. I use the brown shade, which is a gorgeous pigmented copper. Plus, you can also dab a little bit on your finger and apply this liner as a shadow for subtle pop of color. The cherry on top is its price point, ringing in at only $9.99.