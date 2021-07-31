Ever since I was able to wear makeup around the age of 13, I would save up all my hard-earned babysitting money to buy the latest buzzy palettes (see: Too Faced Chocolate Bar and the Urban Decay Naked Palette) and trendy lipsticks, like the cult-classic MAC Ruby Woo. Even today, I’m still that girl who will walk out of a beauty store with product swatches taking over 50 percent of my arm. Relatable? If so, I’m here to share my favorite new makeup products that have become staples in my beauty bag. No promises you won’t immediately run to the store to grab these items for yourself.

For starters, if I was stranded on an island and only allowed to bring one makeup product (fingers crossed it never actually comes to that), it would undoubtedly be lipstick. I always feel my best with a bold pout, specifically, one that’s both hydrating and pretty, like Ilia’s Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm in Memoir, a neutral mauve color. My next in line? A bronzer, because I’m an advocate for a good contour. As of late, the one I’m reaching for is Gucci’s Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil Bronzing Powder. Between its impressive pigmentation and the gorgeous blue and gold packaging, what’s not to love?

What else am I obsessing over lately? Below, find the eight new makeup products that I’ve been using non-stop this summer. If you’ve been wanting easy-to-use makeup to add to your collection, look no further.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Highlighter

I could go on and on about how much I adore these new stick highlighters from Anastasia Beverly Hills. First off, they give my skin a radiant glow like no other. Secondly, the color range is stunning — my top favorite is Dripping In Gold. My only complaint is I don’t love the brush it comes with because I feel it doesn’t blend the product enough, so I’ll either use my fingers or the flat brush I apply my foundation with to blend this highlighter.

Huda Beauty GloWish Multidew Vegan Skin Tint Foundation

I’m usually more of a full coverage foundation type of gal to cover up my redness, so I was pleasantly surprised to fall head over heels for Huda Beauty’s new GloWish Multidew Vegan Skin Tint Foundation. As it turns out, the finish still provides coverage with a good amount of dewiness at the same time. To make sure my face isn’t super shiny, I’ll apply powder around my T-zone area.

Ilia Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

Though I’m usually one to wear a matte or liquid lipstick, I’ve found myself constantly using Ilia Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm. Why? Well, this hydrating formula keeps my pout feeling supple while still giving a gorgeous color.

Hourglass 5-Pan Palette

I’ve never met an Hourglass product I didn’t like, so I wasn’t too surprised to immediately become obsessed with its new eyeshadow palette. Since I’m drawn to anything glittery, the sparkly turquoise, brown, and pink shades have become my new go-to for the season. But for those who prefer a more subtle matte finish, the two matte shades on the far left will be right up your alley.

Bite Beauty Upswing Extreme Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

I’m no expert when it comes to achieving a precise cat eye, therefore a good liquid liner is a must. Bite Beauty’s Upswing Extreme Longwear Liquid Eyeliner features a long skinny tip, which makes it a breeze to apply. Plus, I don’t find that it smudges later in the day as some liquid liners do. Not to mention, the gold packaging is incredibly chic.

KVD Beauty ModCon Liquid-Gel Blush

In the summer I love a liquid blush for a fresh dewy look. For this, I’ve been reaching for KVD Beauty’s ModCon Liquid-Gel Blush in Glowlita, which is a dusty rose. All you need is a tiny bit of product for a nice splash of color on the cheeks.

Gucci Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil Bronzing Powder

I’ve tried a lot of bronzers but I can confidently say the Gucci Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil Bronzing Powder is my new must-have. With just one swipe, I get a gorgeous sun-kissed look. Note: because the formula is so pigmented, I don’t recommend more than two layers. Additionally, the packaging looks so gorgeous sitting on my desk while it’s not being used.

Stila Save the Day Eye & Lip Perfecter

This isn’t a makeup product per se, however, it is now an important member of my collection. In fact, this makeup remover pen is perfect for everything from perfecting a cat-eye to removing lip product around my mouth. 10/10 recommend to every and all makeup lovers — it’s a game-changer.