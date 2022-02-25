You Asked, Rihanna Delivered — Fenty Skin Now Has Fragrance-Free Options

When Fenty Beauty first dropped its skin care line, Fenty Skin, fans were over the moon to be able to emulate Rihanna’s signature glow. Innovative products like the Fenty Fat Water Toner Serum were a hit with fans, but there was one notable downside — the collection contains fragrance, which deterred many with sensitive skin from trying it out.

Thankfully, the brand listened to customers’ feedback and has finally launched fragrance-free versions of three Fenty Skin staples: Total Cleans'r Fragrance-Free Makeup-Removing Cleanser, Fat Water Fragrance-Free Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum, and Hydra Vizor Fragrance-Free Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30. You can also grab all three in the Fenty Skin Fragrance-Free Start’rs set and save $14. Both the set and the individual products are available in limited quantities and exclusively at FentySkin.com.

“I created Fenty Skin so that everyone could have access to and enjoy skin care that really works,” Rihanna says in a press release. “I wanted to try out offering fragrance-free versions of my must-have skin care products because so many people were asking for them! Giving people that option for skincare with fragrance and also fragrance-free now really helps us expand on our mission of making skin care for everyone.”

Below, get to know more about these fragrance-free all-stars and snag them while you still can.

