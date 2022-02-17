Peter Do’s F/W ‘22 Deconstructed Smoky Eye Is The Perfect Way To Switch Up A Classic

Much like the classic, tailored silhouettes in Peter Do’s F/W ‘22 collection, a good smoky eye will never go out of style. Not only is it a universally flattering look, but there are endless ways to interpret and adapt it based on current trends. During New York Fashion Week, makeup artist Aaron De May used M.A.C. Cosmetics products to put a fresh spin on a brown smoky eye at Peter Do’s runway show — a look that felt both high-fashion and completely wearable.

De Mey’s look was all about the eyes, so he kept the skin very clean and matte, lightening the models’ eyebrows with a small amount of concealer or brow gel. This allowed the warm brown tones — and the unexpected pop of glossy shine — be the main focus. However, perhaps the most intriguing element of the look is the shape that De Mey created with the eyeshadow.

“The eye makeup is ‘deconstructed’ and ‘bruised’ with a disconnected smokey eye, using either tones of chocolate brown or pure black depending on the model’s skin tone or clothing,” the artist said in a press release. “The eye is sculpted in the inner and outer corners only, leaving the middle of the upper and lower eyelid completely bare while elongating the shape and exaggerating the dimensions. Finally, a layer of crystal clear lipgloss is added to the bare middle eyelid area and a drop on the inner corner.”

To create this unique smoky look, De Mey used a variety of M.A.C. products, including cult favorites like the M.A.C. Eye Kohl and M.A.C. Clear Lipglass.

The set at the show’s location in Genesis House in NYC’s Chelsea neighborhood was plain yet stark and dramatic, so while the clothes and hair aired on the simple (yet insanely striking) side, it made perfect sense for the eye makeup to take on a bit more drama.

Ahead, shop the full product breakdown to recreate this soft brown smoky eye for yourself.

