From Rare Beauty’s first-day debut, the Selena Gomez-helmed beauty brand has always made feeling good just as much a priority as looking good — maybe even more so. Gomez’s makeup has charmingly positive names that read almost like affirmations, the formulas are light and airy for maximum comfort, and everything from the foundations to the mascara is focused on embracing (not erasing) features. Oh, and the products are also just really good. Earlier this week, Gomez teased a brand-new release that’s already got fans filling up waiting lists and picking out shades. The new Rare Beauty tinted moisturizer doesn’t officially drop until March 30, but the demand is definitely already here.

The Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen is — as its name would suggest — a true hybrid product. Combining light-to-medium blurring coverage with a protectant SPF, the tinted moisturizer is made for everyday, comfortable wear. “It’s perfect for those days you just want something easy to throw on and still look put together,” explains Selena Gomez in a press release announcing the new launch. Available in a vast library of 24 shades, they’re filled with flattering, light-catching undertones that won’t leave skin with a white cast or an ashy finish — a rare (get it?!) feat for a combo foundation-sunscreen product.

Rare Beauty

As a bonus, the new tinted moisturizer is formulated with the sort of skin-friendly ingredients you’d find in a true skin care product — that’s part of why the makeup sinks in and blends so well. Vitamin E, a prized moisturizing agent, at once hydrates the skin, softens, and protects against damaging free radicals. Additionally, Rare Beauty’s signature Botanical Blend of plant extracts like lotus, gardenia, and white water lily keep the face irritation-free and soothed. While the SPF 20 included is a great starting point, keep in mind that most dermatologists recommend an SPF of at least 30, so definitely layer a more powerful sun protectant on first.

Rare Beauty

Gomez’s output over the past year — both with Rare Beauty and her long list of other projects, charities, and commitments — has been staggering. The entrepreneur managed to make a Grammy-nominated Spanish language album, star in one of the highest-rated streaming shows, launch a new mental health initiative, film episodes of her HBO cooking show, and devote so much time to the development and promotion of the Rare line. If you’re exhausted after just reading that, know you’re not alone. Gomez is just one-of-a-kind, and her products are, too.

Rare Beauty’s Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer is available on March 30 at Sephora, Sephora.com, Kohls, Rarebeauty.com, and on April 25 at SpaceNK and SpaceNK.com